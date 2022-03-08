March 9-15
(All contests subject to change)
Baseball
March 12 Tonasket at Cashmere
March 15 Liberty Bell at Quincy
March 15 Omak at Okanogan
March 15 Pateros at Manson
Golf
March 15 Multiple teams at jamboree, Desert Canyon
Softball
March 15 Okanogan at Omak
Soccer
March 12 Bridgeport at Chelan jamboree
March 12 Cashmere at Tonasket
March 15 Okanogan at Chelan
March 15 Omak at Tonasket
Tennis
March 12 Multiple schools at Chelan jamboree
March 15 Liberty Bell at Okanogan
