softball

March 9-15

(All contests subject to change)

Baseball

March 12 Tonasket at Cashmere

March 15 Liberty Bell at Quincy

March 15 Omak at Okanogan

March 15 Pateros at Manson

Golf

March 15 Multiple teams at jamboree, Desert Canyon

Softball

March 15 Okanogan at Omak

Soccer

March 12 Bridgeport at Chelan jamboree

March 12 Cashmere at Tonasket

March 15 Okanogan at Chelan

March 15 Omak at Tonasket

Tennis

March 12 Multiple schools at Chelan jamboree

March 15 Liberty Bell at Okanogan

