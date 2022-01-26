Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, varsity
(All contests subject to change)
Basketball
Jan. 26 Republic at Cusick
Jan. 27 ACH at Wellpinit
Jan. 27 Bridgeport at Entiat
Jan. 27 Lake Roosevelt at Manson
Jan. 27 Pateros at Waterville-Mansfield (girls)
Jan. 28 ACH at Valley Christian
Jan. 28 Brewster at Oroville
Jan. 28 Columbia (Hunters) at Republic
Jan. 28 Okanogan at Liberty Bell
Jan. 28 Quincy at Omak
Jan. 28 Tonasket at Curlew
Jan. 29 Cashmere at Omak
Jan. 29 Harrington at ACH
Jan. 29 Republic at Cusick
Jan. 29 Riverside Christian at Bridgeport (boys)
Jan. 29 Tonasket at Oroville
Jan. 31 Moses Lake Christian at Bridgeport
Feb. 1 ACH at Mary Walker (Springdale)
Feb. 1 Entiat at Pateros
Feb. 1 Lake Roosevelt at Okanogan
Feb. 1 Northport at Curlew
Feb. 1 Omak at Cascade
Feb. 1 Tonasket at Liberty Bell
Wrestling
Jan. 26 Omak, others at Cascade (boys)
Jan. 29 ACH at Kettle Falls
Jan. 29 Okanogan Invitational
Jan. 29 Republic at Northwest Christian (league meet, boys)
