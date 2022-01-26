basketball

Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, varsity

(All contests subject to change)

Basketball

Jan. 26 Republic at Cusick

Jan. 27 ACH at Wellpinit

Jan. 27 Bridgeport at Entiat

Jan. 27 Lake Roosevelt at Manson

Jan. 27 Pateros at Waterville-Mansfield (girls)

Jan. 28 ACH at Valley Christian

Jan. 28 Brewster at Oroville

Jan. 28 Columbia (Hunters) at Republic

Jan. 28 Okanogan at Liberty Bell

Jan. 28 Quincy at Omak

Jan. 28 Tonasket at Curlew

Jan. 29 Cashmere at Omak

Jan. 29 Harrington at ACH

Jan. 29 Republic at Cusick

Jan. 29 Riverside Christian at Bridgeport (boys)

Jan. 29 Tonasket at Oroville

Jan. 31 Moses Lake Christian at Bridgeport

Feb. 1 ACH at Mary Walker (Springdale)

Feb. 1 Entiat at Pateros

Feb. 1 Lake Roosevelt at Okanogan

Feb. 1 Northport at Curlew

Feb. 1 Omak at Cascade

Feb. 1 Tonasket at Liberty Bell

Wrestling

Jan. 26 Omak, others at Cascade (boys)

Jan. 29 ACH at Kettle Falls

Jan. 29 Okanogan Invitational

Jan. 29 Republic at Northwest Christian (league meet, boys)

