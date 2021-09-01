football

Sept. 1-7

Contests subject to change

Football

Sept. 2 Inchelium at Curlew

Sept. 2 Pateros at Sunnyside Christian

Sept. 3 Brewster at Chelan

Sept. 3 Lake Roosevelt at Jenkins

Sept. 3 Okanogan at Quincy

Sept. 4 Omak at Bellevue Christian

Sept. 4 Oroville vs. Onalaska at Cascade

Soccer

Sept. 7 Bridgeport at Manson

Sept. 7 Okanogan at Tonasket

Sept. 7 Pateros at Liberty Bell

Volleyball

Sept. 7 Cascade at Brewster

Sept. 7 Curlew at Oroville

Sept. 7 Liberty Bell at Bridgeport

Sept. 7 Omak at Pateros

