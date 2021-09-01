Sept. 1-7
Contests subject to change
Football
Sept. 2 Inchelium at Curlew
Sept. 2 Pateros at Sunnyside Christian
Sept. 3 Brewster at Chelan
Sept. 3 Lake Roosevelt at Jenkins
Sept. 3 Okanogan at Quincy
Sept. 4 Omak at Bellevue Christian
Sept. 4 Oroville vs. Onalaska at Cascade
Soccer
Sept. 7 Bridgeport at Manson
Sept. 7 Okanogan at Tonasket
Sept. 7 Pateros at Liberty Bell
Volleyball
Sept. 7 Cascade at Brewster
Sept. 7 Curlew at Oroville
Sept. 7 Liberty Bell at Bridgeport
Sept. 7 Omak at Pateros
