Week of Oct. 6-12, varsity
All contests subject to change
Cross country
Oct. 6 Omak Invitational
Oct. 9 CAN-AM Invitational at Colville
Oct. 9 Liberty Bell Invitational
Oct. 12 Chelan Invitational
Football
Oct. 7 Bridgeport at Waterville-Mansfield
Oct. 7 Lake Roosevelt at Okanogan (homecoming)
Oct. 8 Curlew at Selkirk
Oct. 8 Liberty Bell at Soap Lake
Oct. 8 Manson at Oroville
Oct. 8 Omak at Chelan
Oct. 8 Pateros at Entiat
Oct. 8 Tonasket at Brewster
Soccer
Oct. 7 Pateros at Okanogan
Oct. 7 Lake Roosevelt at Brewster
Oct. 7 Liberty Bell at Bridgeport
Oct. 7 Omak at Chelan
Oct. 9 Lake Roosevelt at Manson
Oct. 9 Liberty Bell at Brewster
Oct. 9 Okanogan vs. Highland at Wenatchee Apple Bowl
Oct. 11 Okanogan at Bridgeport
Oct. 12 Cashmere at Omak
Oct. 12 Manson at Tonasket
Oct. 12 Okanogan at Brewster
Oct. 12 Pateros at Bridgeport
Volleyball
Oct. 6 Tonasket at Okanogan
Oct. 7 Brewster at Liberty Bell
Oct. 7 Easton at Bridgeport
Oct. 7 Okanogan at Oroville
Oct. 7 Omak at Chelan
Oct. 7 Riverside Christian at Pateros
Oct. 7 Tonasket at Lake Roosevelt
Oct. 9 Curlew at Tonasket
Oct. 9 Okanogan Invitational
Oct. 9 Quincy Tournament
Oct. 12 Bridgeport at Wilson Creek
Oct. 12 Cashmere at Omak
Oct. 12 Lake Roosevelt at Oroville
Oct. 12 Liberty Bell at Manson
Oct. 12 Pateros at Moses Lake Christian
Oct. 12 Republic at Curlew
Oct. 12 Tonasket at Brewster
