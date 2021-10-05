runners

Varsity girls run in the Tonasket Invitational cross country meet.

 Brock Hires | The Chronicle

Week of Oct. 6-12, varsity

Cross country

Oct. 6 Omak Invitational

Oct. 9 CAN-AM Invitational at Colville

Oct. 9 Liberty Bell Invitational

Oct. 12 Chelan Invitational

Football

Oct. 7 Bridgeport at Waterville-Mansfield

Oct. 7 Lake Roosevelt at Okanogan (homecoming)

Oct. 8 Curlew at Selkirk

Oct. 8 Liberty Bell at Soap Lake

Oct. 8 Manson at Oroville

Oct. 8 Omak at Chelan

Oct. 8 Pateros at Entiat

Oct. 8 Tonasket at Brewster

Soccer

Oct. 7 Pateros at Okanogan

Oct. 7 Lake Roosevelt at Brewster

Oct. 7 Liberty Bell at Bridgeport

Oct. 7 Omak at Chelan

Oct. 9 Lake Roosevelt at Manson

Oct. 9 Liberty Bell at Brewster

Oct. 9 Okanogan vs. Highland at Wenatchee Apple Bowl

Oct. 11 Okanogan at Bridgeport

Oct. 12 Cashmere at Omak

Oct. 12 Manson at Tonasket

Oct. 12 Okanogan at Brewster

Oct. 12 Pateros at Bridgeport

Volleyball

Oct. 6 Tonasket at Okanogan

Oct. 7 Brewster at Liberty Bell

Oct. 7 Easton at Bridgeport

Oct. 7 Okanogan at Oroville

Oct. 7 Omak at Chelan

Oct. 7 Riverside Christian at Pateros

Oct. 7 Tonasket at Lake Roosevelt

Oct. 9 Curlew at Tonasket

Oct. 9 Okanogan Invitational

Oct. 9 Quincy Tournament

Oct. 12 Bridgeport at Wilson Creek

Oct. 12 Cashmere at Omak

Oct. 12 Lake Roosevelt at Oroville

Oct. 12 Liberty Bell at Manson

Oct. 12 Pateros at Moses Lake Christian

Oct. 12 Republic at Curlew

Oct. 12 Tonasket at Brewster

