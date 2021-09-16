football

Week of Sept. 15-21

All contests subject to change

Cross country

Sept. 18 Multiple teams at Wenatchee Invitational

Sept. 21 Okanogan Invitational

Football

Sept. 17 Brewster at Cascade

Sept. 17 Curlew at Wellpinit

Sept. 17 Lake Roosevelt at Colfax

Sept. 17 Liberty Bell at Pomeroy

Sept. 17 Omak at Okanogan

Sept. 17 Soap Lake at Pateros

Sept. 17 Tonasket at Manson

Sept. 18 Oroville at Priest River, Idaho

Soccer

Sept. 16 Brewster at Tonasket

Sept. 16 Liberty Bell at Chelan

Sept. 16 Omak at Manson

Sept. 16 Pateros at Omak

Sept. 16 Reardan at Lake Roosevelt

Sept. 18 Brewster at Reardan

Sept. 18 Bridgeport at Omak

Sept. 18 Connell at Tonasket

Sept. 18 Omak at Bridgeport

Sept. 18 St. George’s at Okanogan

Sept. 20 Omak at Okanogan

Sept. 21 Brewster at Chelan

Sept. 21 Lake Roosevelt at Omak

Sept. 21 Pateros at Manson

Volleyball

Sept. 15 Okanogan at Tonasket

Sept. 16 Bridgeport at Entiat

Sept. 16 Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket

Sept. 16 Liberty Bell at Brewster

Sept. 16 Omak at Manson

Sept. 16 Oroville at Okanogan

Sept. 16 Wilson Creek at Pateros

Sept. 18 Curlew at Cusick

Sept. 18 Curlew at Selkirk

Sept. 18 Tonasket at Deer Park

Sept. 21 Brewster at Tonasket

Sept. 21 Columbia at Curlew

Sept. 21 Entiat at Bridgeport

Sept. 21 Manson at Liberty Bell

Sept. 21 Omak at Okanogan

Sept. 21 Oroville at Lake Roosevelt

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.