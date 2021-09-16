Week of Sept. 15-21
All contests subject to change
Cross country
Sept. 18 Multiple teams at Wenatchee Invitational
Sept. 21 Okanogan Invitational
Football
Sept. 17 Brewster at Cascade
Sept. 17 Curlew at Wellpinit
Sept. 17 Lake Roosevelt at Colfax
Sept. 17 Liberty Bell at Pomeroy
Sept. 17 Omak at Okanogan
Sept. 17 Soap Lake at Pateros
Sept. 17 Tonasket at Manson
Sept. 18 Oroville at Priest River, Idaho
Soccer
Sept. 16 Brewster at Tonasket
Sept. 16 Liberty Bell at Chelan
Sept. 16 Omak at Manson
Sept. 16 Pateros at Omak
Sept. 16 Reardan at Lake Roosevelt
Sept. 18 Brewster at Reardan
Sept. 18 Bridgeport at Omak
Sept. 18 Connell at Tonasket
Sept. 18 Omak at Bridgeport
Sept. 18 St. George’s at Okanogan
Sept. 20 Omak at Okanogan
Sept. 21 Brewster at Chelan
Sept. 21 Lake Roosevelt at Omak
Sept. 21 Pateros at Manson
Volleyball
Sept. 15 Okanogan at Tonasket
Sept. 16 Bridgeport at Entiat
Sept. 16 Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket
Sept. 16 Liberty Bell at Brewster
Sept. 16 Omak at Manson
Sept. 16 Oroville at Okanogan
Sept. 16 Wilson Creek at Pateros
Sept. 18 Curlew at Cusick
Sept. 18 Curlew at Selkirk
Sept. 18 Tonasket at Deer Park
Sept. 21 Brewster at Tonasket
Sept. 21 Columbia at Curlew
Sept. 21 Entiat at Bridgeport
Sept. 21 Manson at Liberty Bell
Sept. 21 Omak at Okanogan
Sept. 21 Oroville at Lake Roosevelt
