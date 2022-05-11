baseball

Week of May 11-17, varsity

Baseball

May 12 CWB 6 or Okanogan at Liberty Bell

May 12 Tonasket or Lake Roosevelt at Brewster

May 14 Winner of May 12 games play; both to regional

May 14 Losers of May 12 games play; winner to regional, loser out

Golf

May 16 District 6 golf at Alta Lake

May 17 CTL/District 6 at Quincy

Soccer

May 11 Brewster vs. Cashmere at Vale Elementary, Cashmere

May 11 Chelan at Okanogan

May 11 Quincy vs. Bridgeport at Apple Bowl

May 11 Manson vs. Cascade at Apple Bowl

May 14 Winners of Apple Bowl games at Quincy; both to state

May 14 Winner of Brewster-Cashmere vs. loser of Chelan-Okanogan at Quincy; winner to state, loser out

May 14 Winner of Chelan-Okanogan vs. loser of Quincy-Bridgeport at Quincy; winner to state, loser out

Softball

May 14 Winner of Liberty Bell-Tonasket vs. Okanogan at Okanogan

May 14 Winner of Oroville-Brewster vs. Lake Roosevelt at Lake Roosevelt

Tennis

May 12 CTL championships at Quincy

May 14 CTL championships at Quincy

Track

May 11 CTL track at Quincy

May 11 CWB sub-district track at Liberty Bell

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.