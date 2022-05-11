Week of May 11-17, varsity
Baseball
May 12 CWB 6 or Okanogan at Liberty Bell
May 12 Tonasket or Lake Roosevelt at Brewster
May 14 Winner of May 12 games play; both to regional
May 14 Losers of May 12 games play; winner to regional, loser out
Golf
May 16 District 6 golf at Alta Lake
May 17 CTL/District 6 at Quincy
Soccer
May 11 Brewster vs. Cashmere at Vale Elementary, Cashmere
May 11 Chelan at Okanogan
May 11 Quincy vs. Bridgeport at Apple Bowl
May 11 Manson vs. Cascade at Apple Bowl
May 14 Winners of Apple Bowl games at Quincy; both to state
May 14 Winner of Brewster-Cashmere vs. loser of Chelan-Okanogan at Quincy; winner to state, loser out
May 14 Winner of Chelan-Okanogan vs. loser of Quincy-Bridgeport at Quincy; winner to state, loser out
Softball
May 14 Winner of Liberty Bell-Tonasket vs. Okanogan at Okanogan
May 14 Winner of Oroville-Brewster vs. Lake Roosevelt at Lake Roosevelt
Tennis
May 12 CTL championships at Quincy
May 14 CTL championships at Quincy
Track
May 11 CTL track at Quincy
May 11 CWB sub-district track at Liberty Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.