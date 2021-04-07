April 7-13, varsity
(All contests subject to change)
Baseball
April 13 ACH at Liberty Bell
April 13 Pateros at Moses Lake
April 13 Quincy at Omak
April 13 Wellpinit at Curlew
Golf
April 12 Omak vs. Wahluke (at Quincy)
Soccer
April 10 Tonasket at Warden
April 13 Bridgeport at Oroville
April 13 Chelan at Omak
April 13 Okanogan at Tonasket
April 13 Pateros at Liberty Bell
April 13 Wahluke at Brewster
Softball
April 10 Tonasket, Brewster at Okanogan Jamboree
April 13 Cashmere at Omak
April 13 Lake Roosevelt at Oroville
April 13 Liberty Bell at Pateros
April 13 Okanogan at Brewster
April 13 Wellpinit at Curlew
Tennis
April 10 Okanogan at Oroville
April 10 Okanogan at Tonasket
April 10 Omak at Oroville
April 10 Omak at Tonasket
Track
Nothing scheduled
