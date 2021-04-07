baseball

April 7-13, varsity

(All contests subject to change)

Baseball

April 13 ACH at Liberty Bell

April 13 Pateros at Moses Lake

April 13 Quincy at Omak

April 13 Wellpinit at Curlew

Golf

April 12 Omak vs. Wahluke (at Quincy)

Soccer

April 10 Tonasket at Warden

April 13 Bridgeport at Oroville

April 13 Chelan at Omak

April 13 Okanogan at Tonasket

April 13 Pateros at Liberty Bell

April 13 Wahluke at Brewster

Softball

April 10 Tonasket, Brewster at Okanogan Jamboree

April 13 Cashmere at Omak

April 13 Lake Roosevelt at Oroville

April 13 Liberty Bell at Pateros

April 13 Okanogan at Brewster

April 13 Wellpinit at Curlew

Tennis

April 10 Okanogan at Oroville

April 10 Okanogan at Tonasket

April 10 Omak at Oroville

April 10 Omak at Tonasket

Track

Nothing scheduled

