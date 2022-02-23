TACOMA — An electric two-day Mat Classic tournament Feb. 18-19 at the Tacoma Dome showcased wrestling talent from around the state, including 23 podium finishers from the Okanogan County area.
Waylon Thomas, Tonasket, won his third state championship. His team finished second, behind Granger.
Thomas has claimed his third straight state title; there was no tournament in 2021. His first two wins came in 2019 and 2020 at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively. This year, Thomas won at 132.
Tonasket had 10 podium finishes across their boys’ and girls’ teams, all contributing to a close battle with Granger in the 1B/2B team rankings.
“We were in a battle for the top spot as a team this year at state,” head coach Cole Denison said. “This time we ended up in second place by 5 points to the 2020 A state champions, Granger.”
Champions for the Tigers were Thomas and Carson Sasse, with second-place finishes from Aaron Polito, Waylon Wilson, Kevin Sanabria and Chris Rodriguez. Gerardo Hernandez, Ameron Bretz and Granger Sutton also made the podium on the boys’ side, while Cailee Denison placed in sixth place in the all-divisions girls’ tournament.
“Cailee, with her battle into a sixth-place finish, became Tonasket’s first girl to earn a spot on the podium,” coach Denison said. “We are extremely proud of all our wrestlers for how they competed this weekend and how they came together as a big support group for each other.”
Denison also expressed special thanks to his seniors for leading by example, both on and off the mat. Further thanks went out to his coaching staff, the families of his athletes and all of their fans.
Omak
Tameron Hall, Darrell Nanpuya and Leighton Jensen claimed podium spots for Omak in the 1A division, helping push their team into a ninth-place team finish.
“The state tournament was a great cap for this season this year,” said Omak head coach Dean Agee. “We came home with three medals and a top-10 team finish.”
Agee gave thanks to all team supporters for the year, with special recognition to the athletes’ families, other community members and local businesses that supported the team’s post-season run.
Okanogan
“We brought five wrestlers to state and all five had top-eight finishes,” said Martin Mitchell, 1A Okanogan head coach. “Altogether we had an awesome state tournament, especially when you consider three of the top five (1B/2B) teams came from the same county.
“Us, Tonasket, and Lake Roosevelt had to compete at districts just to make regionals, and then had to compete with a fourth top-five team, Granger, just to get to state. It’s one of the hardest roads to a state tournament that you could possibly have. “Everyone had excellent seasons and a great state tournament.”
Okanogan saw representation from Tanner Grooms, Johnny Swartsel, Charles Payne and Joseph Cates on the podium. James Smith tied for seventh.
Mitchell also spoke highly of Afton Wood, who was a round away from a top-eight finish, even though the girls’ tournament doesn’t separate athletes by school classification.
Elsewhere
Lake Roosevelt had high-finishes on the podium with four of its wrestlers – Rodger Cate, Colton Jackson, Landon Krohn and Joseph Tynan.
Liberty Bell sent two boys — Cody White and Noah Holston — who both finished on the podium. Holston proved dominant in the championship round, beating his opponent with a technical pin and outscoring the North Beach wrestler 15-0. White had a third-place finish.
Lake Roosevelt claimed third as team with 87 points. Okanogan finished in fifth place as a team, falling behind Forks by 18.5 points. Liberty Bell came behind in sixth with 39 points.
WIAA Mat Classic 33
(2022 state tournament medalists)
Boys
1A
106 — 3-4, Skylar Ammons, Castle Rock, maj. dec., Tameron Hall, Omak, 10-2.
132 — 5-6, Julio Brizuela, Wapato, dec., Darrell Nanpuya, Omak, 3-2.
285 — 3-4, Leighton Jensen, Omak, pin, Everardo Lopez, Cashmere, 2:27.
1B/2B
106 — 1-2, Rodger Cate, Lake Roosevelt, pin, Preston Neufeld, Reardan, 4:44.
113 — 1-2, Oscar Alvarez, Granger, dec., Tanner Grooms, Okanogan, 7-2. 3-4, Aksel Espeland, Darrington, dec., Gerardo Hernandez, Tonasket, 4-0.
120 — 1-2, Colton Jackson, Lake Roosevelt, pin, Aaron Polito, Tonasket, 3:56.
132 — 1-2, Waylon Thomas, Tonasket, maj. dec., Tony Rios, Kittitas, 13-2.
138 — 1-2, Ian Campbell, Kalama, dec., Waylon Wilson, Tonasket, 12-7.
145 — 1-2, Lionel Castro, Granger, dec., Kevin Sanabria, Tonasket, 8-5. 3-4, Cody White, Liberty Bell, pin, Josiah Skindzier, Kittitas, 3:50.
152 — 3-4, Ameron Bretz, Tonasket, dec., Ashton Strobel, Liberty (Spangle), 6-2.
160 — 1-2, Johnny Swartsel, Okanogan, dec., Chris Rodriguez, Tonasket, 4-2.
170 — 1-2, Conan Northwind, Granger, pin, Landon Krohn, Lake Roosevelt, 3:12.
195 — 1-2, Noah Holston, Liberty Bell, tech. pin, Westin Fruh, North Beach, 15-0. 3-4, Granger Sutton, Tonasket, maj. dec., Landen Brown, Darrington, 8-0.
220 — 1-2, Carson Sasse, Tonasket, pin, Charles Payne, Okanogan, 2:00.
285 — 1-2, Gage Cook, Granger, pin, Joseph Tynan, Lake Roosevelt, 0:56. 3-4, Joseph Cates, Okanogan, dec., Marcos Velazquez, Mabton, 5-2.
Girls
105 — 5-6, Sloane Kruger, Black Hills, pin, Cailee Denison, Tonasket, 2:22.
Non-podium
Lake Roosevelt (1B/2B) — Cons. Semi, Matthew Gray, Goldendale, dec., Francis Louie, 4-0. Cons. Semi, Maddex Strobel, Liberty (Spangle), dec., Teyten Flores, 7-4. Cons. Semi, Cody White, Liberty Bell, pin, Christian Carson, 1:52.
Liberty Bell (Girls) — Cons. Round 3, Elizabeth Messman, Mountain View, pin, Cassidy Jones-Mowen, 1:24.
Okanogan (1B/2B) — Cons. Round 1, Cayden Mendez, Wahkiakum, pin, James Smith, 2:24.
Okanogan (Girls) — Cons. Round 4, Marjorie McDaniel, Orting, maj. dec., Afton Wood, 14-2.
Omak (1A) — Cons. Round 2, Isai Acevedo, Toppenish, dec., Jessie Garcia, 8-2. Cons. Round 2, Darrel Nanpuya, Omak, dec., Kayden Cate, 5-2. Cons. Round 3, Hugh Wheeler, Cashmere, dec., Caden Johnson, 13-12. Cons. Round 3, Brock Martin, Riverside, dec., Xavier Cardona, 4-2.
Omak (Girls) — Cons. Round 3, Hannah Kayser, Lynden, pin, Kiona Michel, 2:35.
Tonasket (1B/2B) — Cons. Semi, Gerardo Hernandez, Tonasket, pin, Daniel DePaz, 4:26. Cons. Semi, Conner Demorest, Forks, pin, Matthew Donaglia, 3:43. Cons. Semi, Dalton Kilmer, Forks, pin, Keenan Denison, 2:07. Cons. Semi, Ameron Bretz, Tonasket, maj. dec., Tyge Plank, 12-2. Cons. Round 1, Johnathan Jerome, North Beach, pin, Bo Fox, 4:31.
