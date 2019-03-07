WENATCHEE — Mike Carlquist of Okanogan and Tim Taylor of Brewster, both boys’ basketball coaches, will be inducted into a hall of fame this summer.

Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association will honor the coaches at its 44th annual banquet July 25 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

Gary Darnold, the longtime cross country coach at Lake Roosevelt, was inducted in January to the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame.

He received a plaque from the school board Jan. 28.

Carlquist coached at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Goldendale and Cashmere before landing in Okanogan for the 2010-2011 season.

He earned his 500th career victory this season with a 59-56 win over Newport in a crossover game Feb. 16.

“What a great win to get it when your team wins such a big game,” Carlquist said of the milestone that came in a loser-out game. “The joy of coaching is being with kids when they get a big win.”

This year the Bulldogs went 18-7 to bring Carlquist’s record to 500-329 in 34 years.

Carlquist coached 1982-84 in Oroville, taking fourth in 1984.

“I loved coaching there with Alan Jefferson but could get a teaching job, so I moved to Coulee City,” Carlquist said.

During his tenure of 1984 to 1992 at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, the Warriors won a state title in 1991.

From 1992 to 2006 Carlquist coached in Goldendale, finishing sixth in state twice, and three years (2006-2009) in Cashmere, which went to state but did not place.

At Okanogan, the coach finished third in 2014, fourth in 2013 and sixth in 2015.

“It has been a great place for me,” said Carlquist.

On the Hall of Fame induction, the coach said, “It really doesn’t seem like that big a deal.

“Never got into coaching thinking about it. I might someday when I am done coaching. I am just focused on summer and next year knowing I have great kids to coach.

“The good thing is going in with Tim Taylor, a coach I really like and respect.”

Taylor has coached the high school boys’ teams 19 years in Brewster, amassing a 415-94 record. His junior high team went 20-0 in the 2011-2012 season.

“Very honored on the hall of fame, being selected by my coaching peers,” Taylor said in an email. “Made many great friendships through the years, lifelong friendships.

“Would like to thank the Brewster community and Brewster school for their tremendous support through the years. Would like to thank all my assistant coaches for their time and support. My two Ads, Brooks Smith, and Greg Austin, for their efforts.”

His high school teams have won three state championships, 13 state trophies and made 17 state appearances.

“Of course none of this is possible without great student athletes,” said Taylor. “I’ve been blessed with great players all these years. I could go on and on about these guys. I’m very fortunate to have been their coach.

“Personally, it’s been very rewarding to coach my nephews. It’s been a dream come true to coach my four boys. They all started out as my managers. They were in the gym as much as I was.

“Also my two daughters on the girls’ teams. That’s a father’s dream for a basketball lifer like myself.

“But none of this is imaginable without the support of my wife, Sonya. She’s always had my back. Lastly, I couldn’t be more honored than to be inducted with my good friend, Mike Carlquist, who’s had an amazing coaching career. One word can sum up Mike — CLASS.”

Also at the banquet, the Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris, reigning NBA three-point contest winner and a Chelan graduate, will receive the Ed Pepple Service Award for his efforts to improve high school basketball.

The banquet opens with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner and induction ceremony.

There is a cost to attend. RSVP a week prior to Dave Dickson at david.dickson@bellinghamschools.org.

Darnold coached cross country at Lake Roosevelt for 40 seasons (1977 to 2016), amassing 38 state appearances.