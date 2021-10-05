RENTON – Three local 1B/2B soccer teams made it into the top 4 in first-week rating percentage index ratings announced Sept. 30 by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
WIAA announced the first RPI ratings of the season for soccer and volleyball.
As of Sept. 30, Okanogan, 6-1-0, is ranked No. 2, with Tonasket, 4-1-1, right behind at No. 3. Liberty Bell, 4-1-0, is ranked No. 4. Only Toledo, 7-0-0, is ahead of the three Central Washington B League schools.
RPI is a statistical system used to rank teams. It is one of the tools used by WIAA’s seeding committees to determine first-round bracket pairings into state tournaments.
The formula looks at win percentage, opponents’ win percentage, win percentage of opponents’ opponents and strength of schedule.
Teams will be seeded into state brackets based on their final ranking as determined by the seeding committees, versus previous criteria that was based on how teams finished in district qualifying tournaments, said WIAA.
Bridgeport, 5-3-0, is ranked No. 14, with Brewster, 2-6-0, at No. 26. Pateros, 1-4-0 is No. 27 and Lake Roosevelt, 1-5-0, No. 35.
For 1A schools, Omak, 3-4-0, is ranked No. 32 in the initial soccer ratings.
Volleyball
Okanogan High School’s volleyball team is ranked No. 6 in state among 2B schools in the first RPI ratings of the season.
The Bulldogs, with a 5-0 record as of the rating cutoff, are the highest-ranked local team among the 2B ranks. Brewster, 5-1, is ranked No. 13 and Liberty Bell, 3-3, is No. 25.
Lake Roosevelt, 3-2, is No. 27. Other local teams include Bridgeport, 2-6, No. 32; Tonasket, 1-6, No. 44, and Oroville, 0-3, No. 57.
For 1B schools, Republic, 2-1, is No. 17; Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 5-2, is No. 27; Curlew, 3-5, is No. 36; Inchelium, 2-6, is No. 41, and Pateros, 1-3, is No. 52.
Among class 1A schools, Omak, at 2-1, was ranked No. 25.
Football
In week No. 2 of football RPI ratings, Almira/Coulee Hartline, 4-0, dropped from first to third among 1B schools.
Lummi Nation, 3-0, and Pomeroy, 4-0, inched ahead of the Warriors.
For 2B schools, Tonasket, 1-1, dropped from No. 1 to No. 18, while Okanogan, 4-0, rose from No. 8 to No. 2. Lind-Ritzville, 3-0, leads the 2B ranks in week No. 2.
Other local 1B schools’ rankings include Curlew, 1-0, No. 5; Liberty Bell, 2-1, No. 13; Republic, 0-2, No. 29; Inchelium, 0-2, No. 33; Pateros, 0-4, No. 35, and Bridgeport, 0-2, No. 38.
For 2B schools, other local schools’ rankings include Lake Roosevelt, 1-2, No. 27; Brewster, 0-3, No. 42, and Oroville, 0-1, No. 47.
In 1A, Omak, 1-1, was No. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.