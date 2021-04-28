Okanogan takes two from ACH
TONASKET - Tonasket’s bats came alive in the baseball team’s second outing of the season, a 13-3 victory over Lake Roosevelt High School on April 23 at home, said coach Stephen Williams.
“We focused on being mentally strong at the plate and making adjustments when facing different pitchers,” he said. “Their guys threw a lot of strikes and we were able to make a lot of contact with multiple extra base hits.”
Ryan Hamlin and Joe Thornton each hit triples for Tonasket and Parker Haug added a double.
Tim Williams had three hits on the night, and Samuel Spangler and Ameron Bretz each had two hits.
Hamlin led the team with four runs batted in.
“With 16 hits in the game, we were moving runners at quite a pace,” said Williams. “I was especially happy to see the number of quality at-bats we had.”
Williams said his players worked hard during the week and it paid off.
Lane Bolich pitched “and had what I thought was his best outing,” said the coach. “He pitched all five innings with seven strikeouts, giving up one earned run on one hit. He made some adjustments from the week prior and really came to play.”
Defensively, Tonasket overcame a couple errors to make needed plays.
Tonasket 16, Lake Roosevelt 6
In the nightcap, Parker Haug took the mound for Tonasket “and we picked up right where we left off” in the first game, said coach Stephen Williams. “The bats stayed hot as we added 12 more hits on the night.”
Samuel Spangler, Haug, Lane Bolich, Joe Thornton and Jake Terzi had two hits apiece, while Gabe Sander and Ben Good each added a hit. Spangler, Haug and Bolich each had doubles, while Thornton added another triple.
“Twenty-eight hits in two games is quite a lot, especially through a total of only 11 innings,” said Williams. “With 15 of our runs coming in the form of RBI, the guys were hitting at the right time. We want to be able to drive runs in by moving runners with well-timed hitting and that is exactly what happened all night.”
He said the Tigers looked good defensively, “which is something we have been working on all year, especially during off-season workouts.”
Haug and Thornton combined to give up six runs on six hits.
“These boys come to play and I couldn’t be more proud of how they came back from a couple disappointing losses a week ago,” said Williams. “I was confident we would bounce back and I think we will continue to improve throughout the season.”
Okanogan 10, ACH 5
Okanogan 5, ACH 3
Okanogan swept Almira/Coulee-Hartline in a doubleheader Friday, April 23, on the Bulldogs’ field.
In the first game, which Okanogan won 10-5, Carson Boesel pitched five innings, striking out 13.
Carter Kuchenbuch pitched the final two innings, striking out four to secure the win, said assistant coach Jake Townsend.
Boesel was 2-for-2 with two singles, two RBI, two walks and a run scored.
Kuchenbuch went 3-for-5 at the plate with three singles.
Brayden White batted 1-for-1 with a single and one RBI.
In the second game, Kolbe Tverberg pitched five innings for the Bulldogs, striking out six.
Kuchenbuch pitched the final two innings, striking out four. He went 1-for-3 at bat with a double and two RBI. Leo Cardenas was 2-for-3 with two singles and a run scored.
Moses Lake 13, Brewster 5
Brewster traveled to Moses Lake on April 24 and dropped the first game of a doubleheader, 13-5.
“The score of this game isn’t really a good reflection of how this game went,” said Brewster coach Todd Phillips. “AJ (Woodward) pitched a great game, even fought through wearing a line drive in the chest. He did everything we want our pitchers to do – pitched to contact, didn’t run up pitch counts on any batters (and) didn’t really give up any free bases.”
However, he didn’t get the defensive backup he needed, said the coach.
“If we make the routine plays, this game is much closer than the score shows,” he said. “This weekend was the best we played all year by far. (The) guys are starting to have better approaches at the plate and we gave the defending 4A state champs a run for their money.”
Phillips said he’s confident hitting and defense will improve and the wins will come.
Brewster gave up two runs in the first inning off one hit, but responded in the second when Tyson Schertenleib led off with a triple and then scored on a wild pitch. Brewster took its first lead of the season in the third inning with three more runs.
Eric Ramirez reached base on an error, moved to second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a grounder and scored on a wild pitch. Nico Maldonado reached base on an error and went to second. Woodward was hit by a pitch and Schertenleib drew a walk. Maldonado scored on an error and Brady Wulf reached base on an error that scored Woodward.
Brewster fell behind, then cut lead to two in the fifth inning.
Schertenleib and Vassar closed out the pitching.
Brewster 0 1 3 0 1 0 0 5 4 5
Moses Lake 2 0 5 0 0 6 x 13 1 6
Moses Lake 5, Brewster 3
Brewster dropped the nightcap, 5-3, to Moses Lake.
“Once again we were a base knock away from at least tying it up in the last inning,” said Brewster coach Todd Phillips. “We keep putting ourselves in a position to be successful, now we just need to believe in ourselves and get over the hump.”
The Bears scored first when Logan McGuire got a walked, advanced on an errant pickoff attempt and stole the last two after a two-out walk by AJ Woodward.
Moses Lake responded with two runs in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Brady Wulf came in during the fifth inning and pitched the final two without allowing a hit, “not too shabby for a varsity debut by a freshman versus the defending 4A champs,” said Phillips.
Brewster attempted a comeback in the final inning with singles by Schertenleib and Reese Vassar. Nico Maldonado added another single, then Wulf singled to load the bases. Kelson Gebbers added his third hit of the day for an RBI.
Brewster had the tying run on second and the winning run on third with one out, but then grounded into a double play.
“I like that we went down fighting and swinging,” said the coach. “Earlier in the season this would have ended in a strikeout. No strikeouts in the inning and all outs were on balls put in play with solid contact.”
Brewster 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 3 10 5
Moses Lake 0 0 2 1 2 0 x 5 7 3
Chelan 10, Brewster 0
The Brewster Bears had a rough day April 20 as they traveled to Chelan to take on the Goats in baseball, said coach Todd Phillips.
Chelan won, 10-0, in six innings.
“Evidence of our youth was more present than it has been all season,” he said. “Reese (Vassar) did a good job on the mound and did everything we wanted from him. He pitched to contact and threw outs, we just really struggled behind him.”
The Bears committed seven errors.
“(We) just need to use this as a learning experience and I keep telling the guys that this season is going to pay off in major dividends down the road,” Phillips said. “Good to see some guys at the bottom of our lineup square up on a ball or two. We are getting closer.”
Chelan scored three runs in the first inning off of two hits and two errors and three in the third off two hits and three errors. The Goats scored one in the fourth off no hits and an error and scored the remaining three runs in the sixth inning off three hits and an error.
Chelan - W-McCardle; 2B-Stamps, McClaren.
Brewster - L-Reese Vassar (0-1); 2B-Arevalo.
Brewster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 7
Chelan 3 0 3 1 0 3 10 8 3
Scores
Cascade 18, Omak 0
Cashmere 18, Omak 1 (game 1)
Cashmere 18, Omak 1 (game 2)
Lake Roosevelt 4, Okanogan 1
Odessa 19, Brewster 2
Liberty Bell 15, Quincy 0
Warden 15, Pateros 0
Waterville 13, Pateros 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.