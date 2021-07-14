OLYMPIA – A tiger trout pulled from Loon Lake in Stevens County in late June has set a new state record, state fishery managers have confirmed.
The 24.49-pound tiger trout broke the previous record by a full six pounds, according to Bruce Baker, an inland fish biologist with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The previous record tiger trout was pulled from Bonaparte Lake in 2015.
Angler Caylun Peterson caught the monster tiger trout on June 26, 2021, while fishing in the early morning hours in part to escape triple-digit heat forecast for the day, said the department. Peterson said he’s been fishing Loon Lake - about 30 miles north of Spokane - since he was a child.
The department stocks a variety of fish in Loon Lake, including about 85,000 kokanee in late spring, several hundred jumbo rainbow trout in March and April, and 10,000 tiger trout in the fall. Tiger trout are a sterile hybrid fish produced by crossing a brown trout with a brook trout, and produced almost exclusively in hatcheries.
Spin fishing and using a whole nightcrawler as bait, Peterson said he was targeting tiger trout on June 26, which he frequently does when fishing Loon Lake.
“They fight really good, they eat excellent, they’re just a blast to catch,” Peterson said of tiger trout, adding that they frequently grow quite large in the lake.
But he knew he had something special as soon as the record fish was on his line.
“I hooked into that thing and he pulled drag for quite a while before it stopped,” he said.
As he reeled in the fish, he could tell it was a big one. But even once he’d landed it, he wasn’t entirely sure he would keep it until he found it was unable to swim away on its own.
“Honestly, I was ecstatic, but tried to let it go because I was thinking in my head that if this thing is this big now, in a year it might be a record,” Peterson said. “Well, it turned out it was a record anyway.”
Peterson’s mother and a neighbor quickly informed him that the state record for tiger trout was 18 pounds.
“I said, ‘You gotta be kidding me, I know this thing is over 18 pounds!’” he said.
A measurement confirmed the fish was a new state record, and the official 24.49-pound weight was certified at the department’s Spokane office that Monday.
The previous record for tiger trout was an 18.49-pound fish caught by angler Kelly Flaherty from Bonaparte Lake in Okanogan County on May 6, 2015.
Peterson is having his record fish taxidermized, but just because he’s hit a new high in his angling career, he’s nowhere near done fishing – he’s already been back to Loon Lake in search of the next record, the department said.
