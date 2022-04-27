TONASKET — A doubleheader was on the block for Tonasket as the baseball team traveled to Singleton Park in Manson to take on the Trojans.
Starting on the mound for the Tigers in game one was Samuel Spangler, who played for all five innings and held Manson to three runs.
“He had pretty good command of his fastball and didn’t give up any hard contact until the final inning,” coach Stephen Williams said.
Williams also noted the team seemed to be doing better with situational hitting, giving credit to focus on the issue in practices.
“Jake Terzi and Spangler had three hits each while Isaiah Spangler and Joe Thornton added two apiece,” Williams said. “Jake really swung the bat well with five total hits on the day, including two triples.
Game one ended 13-3 in favor of the Tigers.
Tonasket pitching — Samuel Spangler, 5IP, 2H, 1BB, 0ER, 14K.
Tonasket hitting — Jake Terzi, 3-3, 3B, 1RBI. Samuel Spangler, 3-3, 2B, 2RBI, 5SB. Isaiah Spangler, 2-3, 2B. Joe Thornton, 202, 2B. Bradon Prock, 1-3, 2RBI. Ameron Bretz, 1-4, 2RBI.
Ryan Hamlin, 0-4, 2R.
Game two started with Jake Terzi on the mound and bats that stayed hot through the break, said coach Williams.
“Samuel Spangler and Joe Thornton each hit a home run in game two, which was nice to see,” Williams said. “I think Joe’s finally landed about the time the game ended. It was a no-doubter right off the bat.”
That energy carried with the rest of the team and the game, finally ending after 6 innings in favor of Tonasket, 18-3.
Tonasket pitching — Jake Terzi, 6IP, 0ER, 5H, 9K.
Brewster 2, Othello 0
One of the most impressive games he’s ever seen as a high school coach is how Todd Phillips described his team’s game, or more specifically, Tyson Schertenleib’s game, against Othello on April 23.
“There are maybe two other games I can think of where a pitcher dominated a game against a good team like Tyson did,” coach Phillips said. “But none of them were no-hitters, this one was definitely against the highest quality of team, and none were this close to perfection.”
Schertenleib faced 22 batters in his 7 innings on the mound, just one higher than the minimum possible. That came from the single walk he threw in the entire game, along with his 0 allowed hits, 0 runs and 9 strikeouts.
Brewster won, 2-0.
Grant Baker, 1-2, 1R.
Phillips said the second game matchup was almost an exact repeat of last year’s game against Othello.
“Take them in the first game and lose by one in the second,” Phillips said. “We shot ourselves in the foot in this one.”
A series of early mistakes and free bases cost the Bears game two against Othello, according to their coach. Phillips said he was happy his players rose to the occasion and didn’t let an early hole spell doom.
Othello won, 5-4.
