TONASKET – Wrestlers came by the busload to show their stuff at Tonasket High School’s annual Apple Pie Tournament on Jan. 18, with the host team winning the title.
“It was the toughest Apple Pie we’ve had in years with a lot of 1A and 2B state wrestlers in attendance,” said assistant coach Trampas Stucker.
“We hosted a very successful Apple Pie Tournament this weekend,” said coach Cole Denison.
Out of 13 teams represented, Tonasket finished first as a team with 199.5 points. Ephrata was second with 162.5 points and Royal City third with 126 points.
Individuals placing first for Tonasket were Lazaro Soria, Waylon Thomas, Waylon Wilson, Lane Bolich and Colin Silverthorn.
First-place winners took home apple pies, as did the winning team.
Oroville had several stand-out individuals.
“Our kids were warned that we were about to face our toughest competition of the season,” said Oroville coach Chuck Ricevuto. “Not only were there some of the best 2B schools but also some of the better A schools to contend with.”
That didn’t seem to bother Oroville senior Seth Baugher as he pinned is way all the way through the finals with a perfect day.
Freshman Wyatt Sherrer turned in a solid third-place performance, losing one bout, while senior captain Darian Range had to work hard for a fourth-place finish.
Just missing the medal rounds were sophomore Oscar Cervantes, freshman Matt Donaglia, sophomore Miguel Quesada, senior Colby Guzman, and sophomore Victor Ocampo. Also wrestling were Justice Fox and Jack Hobbs.
“We are very happy with how the boys wrestled. It was a tough tournament and they had to battle hard to get that apple pie,” said Denison. “The tournament ran smoothly all day, thanks to our great help from the volunteers who gave up a whole day to help make this thing a success.”
Other teams at the tournament were Brewster, Lake Roosevelt, Okanogan and Pateros. Results for those teams were not available at press time. Overall results were not available.
In other wrestling news, the Tonasket girls’ team traveled to Othello on Saturday.
“Cailee Denison battled her way to fifth place out of 26 wrestlers, Grace Stiles won a match, Savannah Bones and Jamie Wilson also wrestled for us,” said Denison. “We had a slim crew this weekend, but I was happy with how the girls competed.”
The next event will be the Tonasket Mixer at 4 p.m. Jan. 23 in Tonasket. Weigh-in begins at 3 p.m.
