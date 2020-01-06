ROYAL CITY - Tonasket, with three champions, three runners-up and lots of depth, captured the 17-team Royal City Christmas Invitational Tournament wrestling championship Dec. 28.
The Tigers, behind champs Lazaro Soria (106), Waylon Thomas (129) and Waylon Wilson (126), finished with 207 points.
Royal finished second at 160.5.
“This was a very good performance from all who wrestled,” said Tonasket coach Cole Denison. “Great job, boys.”
Taking second for Tonasket were Lane Bolich, Austin Brock and Carson Sasse. Thirds went to Chris Rodriguez and Ryden Zabreznik and fourth-place finishes to Miguel Alvarez and Derek Hollister.
Other Tigers competing included Ameron Bretz, Everett Peterson, Alexis Garcia, Scott Kuntz, Logan Brock, Blaize Wallis, Carsen Walton, Evan Vanatta, Granger Sutton, Cody Stirek and Jesus Najara.
Oroville finished seventh with 94 points.
“The Hornets were led by seniors Colby Guzman (170) and Seth Baugher (160), who both went undefeated for the day (and) were awarded championship gold medals,” said Oroville coach Chuck Ricevuto. “Wrestlers going three wins and one loss for the day were Wyatt Sherrer (106), Matt Donaglia (113), Kolo Moser (145) and Darian Range (152). Also wrestling was Jasper Burnell (145).
“Once again, we were missing nearly half of our team, which could have made quite a difference in team points.”
Other area schools included Okanogan in 10th with 56 points and Liberty Bell, 15th with 25 points.
The Bulldogs were led with seconds by Johnny Swartsel at 152, and Sterling Ritch at 182.
Tops for the Mountain Lions with thirds were Cody White at 126 and Noah Holston at 170.
Wrestling tournaments this weekend include Oroville and ACH at Lake Roosevelt at 10 a.m. Friday, and Lake Roosevelt, Oroville and Pateros at the Banks Lake Brawl in Coulee City on Saturday, hosted by ACH.
Okanogan and Omak will be at the Chelan Winter Holiday Invitational on Jan. 4.
Royal City results
106 - 1-2, Lazaro Soria, Tonasket, d Issac Toro, Royal, 13-11. Consolation: Wyatt Sherrer, Oroville, p Mario Rodriquez, ML, 2:30.
113 - 3-4, Judea Stilgal, NP, p Miguel Alvarez, Tonasket, 5:07. 5-6, Matt Donaglia, Oroville, p Oscar Cota, Herm, 0:49.
120 - 1-2, Waylon Thomas, Tonasket, p Cael Cox, Warden, 5:23. 3-4, Cason Cox, Warden, p Derrek Hollister, Tonasket, 3:51.
126 - 1-2, Waylon Wilson, Tonasket, d Lane Bolich, Tonasket, 9-3. 3-4, Hayden Devoe, Naches, d Cody White, LB, 3-1.
132 - 5-6, Chris Rodriguez, Tonasket, p Everett Peterson, Tonasket, 2:20.
138 - 5-6, Derek Grubb, ML, d Scott Kuntz, Tonasket, 8-4. Consolation: Tagert Grooms, Okanogan, inj. def. Jesus Zamora Ochoa, CE.
145 - 5-6, Kolo Moser, Oroville, d Blaize Wallis, Tonasket, 14-10.
152 - 1-2, Keaton Covington, KB, d Johnny Swartsel, Okanogan, 22-16. 3-4, Corbin Sager, Ephrata, p Carsen Walton, Tonasket, 2:27. 5-6, Darian Range, Oroville, p Ethan Teel, Herm., 3:02.
160 - 1-2, Seth Baugher, Oroville, p Holden Haworth, Warden, 0:26. 5-6, Evan Vanatta, Tonasket, p Avant Ortiz, Herm, 1:55.
170 - 1-2, Colby Guzman, Oroville, d Austin Brock, Tonasket, 6-1. 3-4, Austin McQuilliams, CR, d Noah Holston, LB, 6-4.
182 - 1-2, Carter Mills, Ephrata, p Sterling Ritch, Okanogan, 5:22. 5-6, Ryden Zabreznik, Tonasket, p Aiden Fordham, CE, 0:41.
195 - 1-2, Mac Laird, Ephrata, p Carson Sasse, Tonasket, 5:10.
220 - 5-6, Bryson Ashley, RV, p Jesus Najara, Tonasket, 5:38 Consolation: Ian Ellis, Okanogan, p Brody Corrigan, WC, 0:46
285 - 5-6, Jeff Johnson, CR, UTB Joseph Cates, Okanogan, 8-6.
CHELAN - Okanogan had three champions and a third-place finisher at the Chelan New Year’s Classic on Jan. 4.
Participating teams were Cashmere, Chelan, Connell, Eastmont, Eastside Catholic, Highland, Naches Valley, Omak and Okanogan.
Okanogan champions were Johnny Swartsel, 152; Sterling Ritch, 182, and James Smith, 285.
Tyler Olson won four and lost one to earn third place.
Johnson takes first
FREEMAN - Omak and Lake Roosevelt competed Dec. 28 at the Freeman Winter Classic, with the Raiders’ Trevon Johnson taking first at 220.
113 – 1-2, Jason Franklin, University, d Colton Jackson, LR.
120 – 3-4, Drew Bergstrom, Freeman, d Kaden Cate, Omak.
126 – 5-6, Luke Ruby, Cheney, d CJ Arcasa, LR.
132 – 5-6, Aaron Guerrero, Cashmere, d Caden Johnson, Omak.
220 – 1-2, Trevon Johnson, LR, d Jesse Overton, Deer Park. 5-6, Jermain Watkins-Clark, Omak, d Dominic Monti, Post Falls.
Tonasket girls travel to Hanford
HANFORD - The Tonasket girls had a great day of wrestling Dec. 28 at the Winter Cup Tournament at Hanford High School.
Forty-seven 47 teams were represented.
Cailee Denison battled her way to the top 7 by losing her first match then winning the next three. Jaime Wilson was one match away from placing winning two matches.
Yesica Soriano, Savannah Bones and Grace Stiles each won one match and Athena Rietveld also competed.
“Love seeing the growth with each tournament,” said coach Cole Denison. “Also I would like to thank Missy Martinez for coming along to help coach these girls. It sure means a lot to them and to the program.”
COULEE CITY – Lake Roosevelt took first place in the Banks Lake Brawl wrestling tournament Jan. 4 at Almira/Coulee-Hartline High School.
The Raiders stored 168.5 team points. Davenport was second with 158.5 and Oroville placed third at 129.5.
Leading the way for the Hornets were champions Taralynn Fox, 125; Darian Range, 152, and Colby Guzman, 170.
Silver medalists were Matt Donaglia, 113, and Seth Baugher, 152. Placing third were Wyatt Sherrer, 106, and Melinda Clark, 135. Jasper Burnell, 145, placed fourth.
Coach Chuck Ricevuto said sophomore Oscar Cervantes, 182, picked up a valuable win by fall. Also wrestling was sophomore Justice Fox, 220.
Team scores – 1, Lake Roosevelt, 168.5. 2, Davenport, 158.5. 3, Oroville, 129.5. 4, Springdale, 109.5. 5, Ephrata, 108. 6, Rainier, 95. 7, Lind/Ritzville/Sprague, 93. 8, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 92. 9, Republic-Curlew, 87.5. 10, Deer Park, 61. 11, Tonasket, 60.5. 12, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 60. 13, Kettle Falls, 55. 14, Liberty Bell, 50. 15, Brewster, 48.5. 16, Pateros, 40. 17, Inchelium, 33. 18, Riverside Christian, 29. 19, Tekoa-Rosalia, 2.
COULEE DAM – The Lake Roosevelt wrestling team outdistanced the competition to win its own Powerhouse Tournament Jan. 3.
The Raiders scored 187 team points. Tonasket was second with 139.5.
Oroville, in third with 123.5, was led by champions Taralynn Fox, 125; Darian Range, 152, and Colby Guzman, 170. Fox remains undefeated with 11 straight wins by pin and has been scored on just once, said coach Chuck Ricevuto.
Silver medalists for the Hornets were Wyatt Sherrer, 106; Matt Donaglia, 113; Jasper Burnell, 145, and Seth Baugher, 160. Placing third was Melinda Clark, 135, and fourth was Kolo Moser, 145.
Justice Fox, 220, added a win by fall. Also wrestling was Oscar Cervantes, 182.
Powerhouse Tournament – 1, Lake Roosevelt, 187. 2, Tonasket, 139.5. 3, Oroville, 123.5. 4, Omak, 121. 5, Warden, 93. 6, Warden-Creston-Keller, 79. 7, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 74. 8, Rainier, 67. 9, Republic-Curlew, 41. 10, Columbia-Burbank, 15.
