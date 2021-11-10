OMAK - Tim Norman took high score honors in pinochle play Nov. 2 at the Omak Elks Club.
He scored 8,190. Others with high scores were Dee Tarnowske, 7,780, and Gail Norman, 7,200.
Partners with double pinochles were Norma Lawson and Tim Norman; Lawson and Joe Shawl; George Dunckel and Tim Norman; Tim Norman and Jennifer Shawl; Ida Laurie and Jennifer Shawl; Jane Gleason and Joe Shawl, and Joe Shawl and Gail Norman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.