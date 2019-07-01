Special books close 8 p.m. July 9
NESPELEM – There is still time to sign-up for special events at the Nespelem Celebration Rodeo, held in conjunction with the Celebration Powwow July 13-14.
Special event books close 8 p.m. July 9. Those wanting to enter can call 509-822-2535.
The rodeo starts with a grand entry at noon each day at the Nespelem Rodeo Arena off Lower Columbia River Road.
Standard Indian National Finals Rodeo events include saddle bronc, bareback and bull riding, women's barrel racing and breakaway, calf roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
There also will be senior, junior and peewee events, plus a wild horse race each day along with wild colt and mane hold races on Sunday.
Points will be awarded in the King Mountain Indian Rodeo Association for Region 9, which includes Washington and north Idaho.
The KMIRA standings as of June 20 show Wyatt Covington of Omak leading the bull riding with 29 points. The only other rider to score this season, Slick Phelps of Porcupine, S.D., has 19 points.
Former Omak resident Rocksie Marchand, now living in Wilbur, leads ladies barrel racing with 48 points.
Isabela Timentwa of Omak leads junior barrels with 24 points.
Brier Selvidge of Malott is second in junior breakaway. Brandon Louie of Cawston, B.C., is second in junior bulls.
Admission will be charged. A raffle is planned each day.
The powwow starts at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday at the celebration grounds, said spokeswoman Angela Iukes.
After each grand entry there will be a recognition of all veterans, tribal and otherwise, who are attending, said Iukes.
