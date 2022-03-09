OLYMPIA – People can visit Washington State Parks, Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources lands without a Discover Pass today, March 9.
The free day is in honor of Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday. Frank, who died in 2014, was an environmental activist and former chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.
His lifelong dedication to protecting endangered salmon and restoring justice for the Nisqually Tribe helped shape Washington’s environmental laws and expanded treaty rights for Native Americans nationwide, said Washington State Parks. He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.
Other upcoming free days are March 19, Washington State Parks birthday, and April 22, Earth Day.
The Discover Pass provides daytime vehicle access to state parks. Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and overnight accommodations.
