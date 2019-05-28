Hardesty takes boys singles crown; Omak, Pateros advance doubles teams
OMAK – Tonasket and Cashmere tied for the District 6 boys’ tennis title following final play May 18 at the North Cascades Athletic Club.
“I'm so proud of my senior boys, Eric Owsley and Caeleb Hardesty, to help win the team” to take a share of the district title with Cashmere, Tonasket coach Mark Milner said. “They have been on team for five years and to get their first team title speaks volume of them.
“I felt we left a lot of team points on the table, but nonetheless, it’s great recognition for our team.”
Caeleb Hardesty took first in boys’ singles, while Owsley teamed with Eli Holz to finish second in boys’ doubles.
The top four boys and top three girls – singles and doubles – earned berths to the state 1B/2B/1A tournament May 24-25 at the Yakima Tennis Club.
Fifth-place finishers for the boys and fourth place for the girls are alternates to state.
District 6 was to start May 15 at Harmony Meadows Event and Tennis Center but due to rain in the forecast was moved to Thursday.
“Thanks everyone for an awesome day of fun tennis,” said Geoff Pearson, who ran the tournament at NCAC. “Congrats to the Cascade Kodiaks for winning the girls’ district championship and to the Cashmere Bulldogs and Tonasket Tigers for being co-champions of the boys’ district tournament.”
Omak will be represented at state by the boys’ doubles team of Braeden O’Dell and Chase Grillo, who finished third.
The Pioneers’ Simon McCune and Stuart Law finished fifth and are an alternate to state.
Aidan Hall and Ivan Ceniceros of Pateros reached state after finishing fourth in doubles.
Oroville’s Elijah Burnell was fifth in singles and will be alternate to state.
Ruthann Matteson of Liberty Bell was fourth in singles and will be alternate to state.
“We had a tough tournament for districts,” Okanogan coach Jeff Cheeseman said.
Okanogan seniors Alexandria Perez and Hayley Wyllson finished fourth and are the alternate team to state.
“They lost the first set, 2-6,” to Chelan's Abby Martin and Bella Gatzemeier, Cheeseman said. “On the second set they left everything on the court and gave it their all, but lost 4-6.
“It has been a great season with all of my players. Our coaching staff has been very fortunate to work with such a great group of kids. We wish all success to our state participants from our district. We have a very strong district. Our district has produced four state champions in the past three years. I think we will have more this year, too.”
Girls’ team scores: 1, Cascade 21. 2, Chelan 16. 3, Cashmere 11. 4-tie, Liberty Bell and Okanogan, 3.
Boys’ team scores: 1 tie, Tonasket and Cashmere, 19. 2, Chelan 8. 3, Omak 5. 4, Pateros 3
Boys’ doubles - 1-2, Ryan Cooper/Huber Farias, Cashmere, d. Eric Owsley/Eli Holz, Tonasket. 3-4, Braeden O'Dell/Chase Grillo, Omak, d. Ivan Ceniceros/Aidan Hall, Pateros, 6-4. 6-2. 5 alt, Simon McCune/Stuart Law, Omak.
Boys’ singles - 1-2, Caeleb Hardesty, Tonasket, d. Kane Andruss, Cashmere, 6-1, 6-1. 3-4, Wyatt Habich, Chelan, d. Tobin Wier, Chelan. 5 alt, Elijah Burnell, Oroville.
Girls’ doubles - 1-2, Aleah Kert/Lauren Kert, Cashmere, d Stella Johnson/Megan Evans, Cascade, 6-1, 6-1. 3-4 alt, Abby Martin/Bella Gatzemeier, Chelan, d. Hayley Wyllson/Alexandria Perez, Okanogan, 6-2, 6-4.
Girls’ singles - 1-2, Emma McLaren, Chelan, d. Dorothy Espinosa, Cascade, 6-2, 6-0. 3-4alt, Molly Wiser, Cascade, d. Ruthann Matteson, LB, 6-3, 7-5.
