MANSON - Tonasket came from behind in double overtime to beat Manson, 7-4, April 17 on the Trojans’ field.
“At halftime we were down 4-1 with our only goal coming from Aaron Polito,” said Tonasket coach James Elias. “In the second half we came from behind to tie the game at 4-4 with goals coming from Aaron Polito, Gerald Polito and William Ortega.”
The game went into double overtime, with neither team able to score. A shootout followed.
“We were able to score three goals by Sergio Flores, William Ortega and Miguel Alvarez” during the shootout, said Elias. “Kevin Ortega, who had 15 saves in the game as a goalie, also had a shutout in the shootout.”
Elias gave a shout out to the “great ref crew.”
The Tonasket JV also won.
Okanogan 4, Tonasket 3
Okanogan’s varsity and junior varsity teams topped Tonasket High School on April 17 on the Tigers’ pitch.
The Bulldog varsity won, 4-3, in overtime and the JV won 9-1, said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec.
In the varsity game, Junior Gonzalez scored on an assist from CJ Nelson, Parker Jones booted one in on a Steven Gomez assist, Roger Mills scored unassisted and Jones scored on a Michael Cortes assist.
“We had kind of a shaky start but then settled in and played much better in the second half,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec. “I was proud of the way the boys played. We were down 3-1 at one point and they kept playing hard and came back for the 4-3 win.”
Okanogan 4, Warden 2
Okanogan varsity traveled to Warden on April 16 and came out ahead, 4-2.
For Okanogan, Parker Jones scored in the 32nd minute on an assist from Steven Gomez; Roger Mills received the ball from Damion Mitzner in the 45th minute and scored; Jones found the net unassisted in the 70th minute, and Mills took a pass from Michael Cortes and scored in the 77th minute.
“We passed the ball well at times but had a tough time getting good shots on goal in the first half,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec. “In the second half we set up better scoring opportunities and were able to get three more goals.”
Manson 8, Oroville 1
MANSON - In the team’s first game in more than 600 days, Manson High School didn’t miss a beat in rolling to a 8-1 boys’ soccer win over Oroville on April 15, said Manson athletic director Eric Sivertson.
The soccer season was lost in 2020 because of COVID-19 and was delayed by a few weeks this spring “so this group of players has been waiting a long time for their chance to play, said Sivertson.
Manson scored 6 goals in the first half, with two coming from freshman Zayhr Sanchez. Keith Medina led with four assists.
Also scoring goals were Luis Torres with two, Brian Barragan with two, and Yzaak Lopez and Jordan Castro with one apiece.
Brewster 5, Okanogan 2
Brewster beat Okanogan JV, 5-2, on April 15.
Scores
April 13 Wahluke 10, Brewster 1
April 13 Chelan 10, Omak 0
April 15 Manson 8, Oroville 1
April 17 Wenatchee 6, Liberty Bell 1
April 17 Brewster 8, Oroville 5
