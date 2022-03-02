TONASKET — The Tonasket Middle School wrestling team took first at the final tournament of the season for seven area schools.
Omak came in second with 195.5 points, just behind the Tigers’ 209. Okanogan was third with 153.
Lake Roosevelt, Liberty Bell, Nespelem and Oroville followed with 93, 60, 60 and 22 points, respectively.
Leading the way for Tonasket were seven first-place finishers in Ayden Austin, Kevin Polito, Kase Denison, Gabe Ray, Chub Plank, Tommy Deebach and Izzy Cruz.
“We are very proud of every one of our wrestlers,” said Andrew Grillo, Tonasket Middle School head coach. “And a big thank you to all our help running the tournament as well. Without all the support from the wrestling family, it wouldn’t happen.”
Top four finishers:
Boys
74 — 1, Chance Patrick, Okanogan. 2, Marcel Sanders, Liberty Bell. 3, Khloe Denison, Tonasket. 4, Johnny Hamilton, Oroville.
80 — 1, Ben Huffstetler, Okanogan.
86 — 1, Ayden Austin, Tonasket.
92 — 1, Majik Francis, Nespelem. 2, Jarom Bauer, Okanogan. 3, Maverick Carroll, Tonasket. 4, Caden Arnold, Omak.
98 — 1, Logan Cate, Omak. 2, Jace Nelson, Tonasket.
104 — 1, Hudson Somes, Okanogan. 2, Zach Ewell, Nespelem. 3, Jacoby Jackson, Nespelem. 4, Furyus Louuie, Lake Roosevelt.
110 — 1, Dillan Yazzie, Lake Roosevelt. 2, Myron John, Omak. 3, Gavin Mcauliffe, Liberty Bell. 4, Randy Trevino, Omak.
116 — 1, Kevin Polito, Tonasket. 2, Timber Super, Okanogan. 3, Tatum Gunn, Okanogan. 4, Layne Long, Omak.
122 — 1, Yolo Paz, Liberty Bell. 2, Greydan Paz, Liberty Bell. 3, Frank Eylar, Okanogan. 4, Soren Stevie, Liberty Bell.
128 — 1, Kase Denison, Tonasket. 2, Ryder Abrahamson, Omak. 3, Colin Chaney, Lake Roosevelt. 4, Joseph Kruse, Okanogan.
134 — 1, Gabe Ray, Tonasket. 2, Quinn Philips, Omak. 3, Easton Jensen, Omak. 4, Johnny Walsborn, Okanogan.
140 — 1, Chub Plank, Tonasket. 2, Keagan Boesel, Okanogan. 3, Terrell Bush, Lake Roosevelt. 4, Andrew Ratcliff, Omak.
150 — 1, Tommy Deebach, Tonasket. 2, Jacob Stenberg, Omak. 3, Gary Juarez, Omak. 4, Truett Salazar, Oroville.
161 — 1, Diego Garcia, Omak. 2, Logan Stucker, Tonasket. 3, Darius McGraigie, Omak.
175 — 1, Talon Cate, Omak. 2, Isabella Chapa, Omak. 3, Teak Plank, Tonasket. 4, Myah Smith, Omak.
189 — 1, Jacob Randall, Okanogan.
275 — 1, Blake Chuckulnaskit, Lake Roosevelt. 2, Brayden Ruiz, Omak. 3, Lukus Vera, Liberty Bell. 4, Mathew Washington, Nespelem.
Girls
115 — 1, Lahalee Michel, Omak. 2, Laticia Sanchez, Omak. 3, Carly Pillow, Tonasket.
130 — 1, Izzy Cruz, Tonasket. 2, Kiley Kaiser, Okanogan. 3, Shiloh Willis, Oroville. 4, Elizabeth Crinklaw, Lake Roosevelt.
146 — 1, Norma Lowery, Nespelem. 2, Emily Shiles, Tonasket. 3, Loriel Hall, Omak. 4, Ayamae Duclos, Lake Roosevelt.
