TONASKET – The Tonasket Gun Club range has been closed and a short-range silhouette match has been canceled because of fire danger.
It will be closed until further notice and fire danger diminishes, say organizers.
A 40-acre fire at the range July 23 required five aircraft and several bulldozers to catch it, along with local ground crews.
“Generally a cast lead or gilding metal-cased lead bullet is very unlikely to start a fire as neither of these materials causes sparks,” said Ralph Malone, an Omak shooter who is involved with the Okanogan range. “But, be aware that some types of surplus military ammo have steel-jacketed bullets … and they will definitely throw a spark.”
Ammunition can be tested by touching the bullet with a magnet to see if it is attracted to the projectile. He urged caution with bargain-priced ammunition.
“Even ammo that you don’t suspect can be a culprit,” Malone said.
He offered some cautionary suggestions for shooting in the summer:
-Make sure that the backstop is clear of grass and brush.
-Shoot into fine sand or loamy soil without rocks to absorb the bullets, prevent possible ricochets and finally sparks.
-Do not fire bullets with any kind of steel jacket or core during the summer. Save those for the cold and damp.
“We all need to do our part to keep safe and prevent damage to our ranges and adjacent properties, too,” he said.
