Demolition derby returns to Tonasket this weekend.

TONASKET – A demolition derby is planned Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds, 2 Rodeo Road.

Demolition action starts at 1 p.m.

A powder puff event, children’s games, concessions and a beer garden also are planned.

Admission will be charged.

