TONASKET – The Tonasket Junior Rodeo is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18.
The event will be in the Tonasket Rodeo Arena, 12 Rodeo Road.
Trophy saddles will be awarded to the top peewee/junior girl and boy and the top intermediate/senior girl and boy. Custom buckles and cash also will be awarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.