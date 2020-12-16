TONASKET – Longtime Tonasket High School football and basketball announcer Jim Clarkson died Dec. 5.
He had announced the Tigers’ games for more than 25 years.
“Jim knew not only all the players and coaches’ names, but others on the field and in the stands, including the region’s media,” said retire Chronicle Sports Editor Al Camp.
“He spent countless hours in this announcer’s booth,” said the Tonasket Athletic Boosters. “What an outstanding job he did. We all came to expect to hear Jim calling out our kids’ names and commenting on the play.”
The group said he left big shoes to fill.
Clarkson played football, basketball and baseball at Tonasket High School before graduating in 1975. He later coached his children in AAU basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.