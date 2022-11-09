tonasket player

Joseph Claypoole | The Chronicle

With cameras on her, Tonasket’s no. 11 pops a ball up and into Bridgeport’s goal during their Oct. 25 matchup. Tonasket is now preparing to face Adna on Nov. 9 in Tenino as part of the first round of state play.

QUINCY — The reins are tightening for the race in 1B/2B girls’ soccer, with only Tonasket and Okanogan advancing out of the district 6/7 crossover games in Quincy on Nov. 5.

The games, except for Brewster versus Davenport at 3 p.m., all started at 1 p.m. The only two teams guaranteed a slot at state were Okanogan and St. George’s as the other three games were loser-out matches.

