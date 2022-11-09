With cameras on her, Tonasket’s no. 11 pops a ball up and into Bridgeport’s goal during their Oct. 25 matchup. Tonasket is now preparing to face Adna on Nov. 9 in Tenino as part of the first round of state play.
QUINCY — The reins are tightening for the race in 1B/2B girls’ soccer, with only Tonasket and Okanogan advancing out of the district 6/7 crossover games in Quincy on Nov. 5.
The games, except for Brewster versus Davenport at 3 p.m., all started at 1 p.m. The only two teams guaranteed a slot at state were Okanogan and St. George’s as the other three games were loser-out matches.
Okanogan would beat St. George’s 3-1 and claim the no. 3 seed in the state bracket, along with a bye. St. George’s also received a bye but ended up as the no. 4 seed. Kalama took the 1 seed with Mount Vernon Christian behind at 2.
Northwest Christian ended Liberty Bell’s state hopes after beating the Mountain Lions 4-0, and Brewster would also lose their shot at state after a tight battle against Davenport that ended 3-2 in the Gorilla’s favor.
Tonasket found themselves a slot in state after beating Reardan 4-1. They did not receive a bye and entered the state bracket as the no. 12 seed. They face Adna (No. 5) on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at Tenino High School, 500 W. 2nd Avenue, in Tenino for the first round of state play.
