TONASKET - The Tonasket community pool will remain closed this summer.
Officials with the city and Tonasket Park and Recreation District had held out hope the pool could open. The decision was made by the Tonasket City Council, mayor, city employees and the district.
“This collaborative decision was not made quickly or lightly,” said an announcement from the district. “Our group met to evaluate our local health (district) guidelines and other relevant information. We looked at many options and we were not able to find a reasonable way to safely open the pool” in light of COVID-19 restrictions.
More benches and shade cloth will be added to enhance the facility to make it more comfortable for pool patrons.
“We are looking forward to opening next season and hope to see you there,” said the group.
Other cities in the area with pools:
-Brewster’s pool is closed.
-Bridgeport’s pool will not open this year.
-Okanogan has filled its pool in anticipation of opening if Okanogan County reaches Phase 3 of the governor’s Safe Start plan during the summer season.
-Omak’s pool is closed.
-The Pateros splash pad will not be open.
-Twisp’s pool is closed for the summer.
