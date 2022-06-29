Tonasket releases pool schedule The Chronicle Jun 29, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tonasket swimming pool The Chronicle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TONASKET – Schedule information for the Tonasket swimming pool was released last week by the city.The Monday-through-Friday schedule includes adult lap swim, noon to 1 p.m.; public swim, 1-5 p.m.; adult lap swim, 5-6 p.m.On Tuesdays and Thursdays, family swim sessions are added from 6-8 p.m.Saturday hours are 1-5 p.m. for public swim.The pool is available for rentals on Sundays.Remaining lesson sessions are July 11-15, July 18-22 and July 25-29. A child must be able to stand with head above water in the shallow end of the pool to take lessons.Signups are at the pool during regular pool hours.Day admission, a 10-swim pass, lap swim admission, season passes and family passes are available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Swim Pool Tonasket Swimming Lap Schedule Admission Session × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE Special Education Teachers - 2022-23 School Year - Methow Valley SD MANAGING EDITOR SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS CITY OF OMAK OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADVANCE SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE MANAGING EDITOR ELEMENTARY SPECIAL EDUCATION PARA-EDUCATOR 22-23 TOWN OF TWISP OPEN POSITIONS! ELEMENTARY ART/STEAM TEACHER 3RD GRADE TEACHER LOG CHURCH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL HIRING TEACHERS AND STAFF! INTERESTED IN CAREGIVING RADIOLOGY/CT TECH - FULL-TIME PATIENT REGISTRATION REPRESENTATIVE - PER DIEM/WEEKENDS CLINIC PATIENT REGISTRATION REP - FULL-TIME DIETARY COOK/AIDE - TEMPORARY/FULL-TIME NA-C FULL-TIME/NIGHTS CERTIFIED CODER - FULL-TIME THREE RIVERS HOSPITAL OPEN POSITIONS! MANSFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN POSITIONS PUBLIC WORKS POSITIONS - CITY OF REPUBLIC Latest News Eddie Montgomery to headline county fair concert Nespelem Celebration set for July 7-10 Recent graduate dies at Omak Lake Water-sewer district scolded by state Okanogan mayor heads to grad school Health officials: Blood donations needed Tonasket releases pool schedule Ballots to be mailed by July 15 Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIdentities released in Cape LaBelle shootingTwo dead in Aeneas Valley shootingRichard ‘Rick’ CornettBowers sentenced to nearly 63 yearsFuneral home ownership changesLouis Pope Tipper IVSecond pride celebration plannedLeona ForthunBoy dies when vehicle plunges into pondMike Craigen Sr. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.