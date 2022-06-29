tonasket pool

TONASKET – Schedule information for the Tonasket swimming pool was released last week by the city.

The Monday-through-Friday schedule includes adult lap swim, noon to 1 p.m.; public swim, 1-5 p.m.; adult lap swim, 5-6 p.m.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, family swim sessions are added from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday hours are 1-5 p.m. for public swim.

The pool is available for rentals on Sundays.

Remaining lesson sessions are July 11-15, July 18-22 and July 25-29. A child must be able to stand with head above water in the shallow end of the pool to take lessons.

Signups are at the pool during regular pool hours.

Day admission, a 10-swim pass, lap swim admission, season passes and family passes are available.

