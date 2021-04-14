WARDEN – Tonasket High School returned to the boys’ soccer pitch April 10 after a two-year hiatus and beat Warden, 2-0.
Spring sports teams did not play last year because of COVID-19 shutdowns.
Sergio Flores kicked one1 goal and had an assist, said Tonasket coach James Elias. Alexis Sanchez had one goal and William Ortega had an assist.
At goalie, Austen Garcia in had five saves for a first half shutout. Kevin Ortega had five saves and a shutout in the second half.
“Overall, for our first game in two years, the team played well,” said Elias.
Scores
Ephrata 3, Brewster 2
