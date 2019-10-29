Tigers approaching perfect CWB season
TONASKET – The Tonasket High School girls’ soccer team made history Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Liberty Bell in a Central Washington B League soccer match on Oct. 22.
The Tigers are now 11-0 in league (the team won 5-2 over Bridgeport on Oct. 24; more in the Oct. 30 issue of The Chronicle) with one game left to finish an unparalleled, undefeated league season.
Manson (1-8 league, 2-10 overall) is at Tonasket (11-0, 11-2-1) for senior night and the final regular season match of the season at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The Central Washington B League’s district soccer tournament stars Saturday, Nov. 2, with loser-out matches at higher-seeded teams’ fields.
Matches include Game 1: CWB No. 6 at CWB No. 3, and Game 2: CWB No. 5 at CWB No. 4.
The district tournament continues Tuesday, Nov. 5, at higher-seeded teams’ locations.
“We knew that it (Liberty Bell match) was going to be tough and close and it sure was,” said Tonasket coach Marah Norris, who said the team had been preparing for weeks for the showdown.”
The Tigers scored first on a high, long ball shot from the right side by Anna Wilson.
Liberty Bell countered with a huge throw-in that left the score tied, one-all, at the half.
“Second half, both teams came out in full force,” said Norris. “We played as a team. My defensive line had the best game of their season (Lupita Cosino, Jennifer Cosino, Jareli Pardo and Jacie Deebach).
“With about 15 minutes left in the game, Jayleen Bello scored from a quick switch pass back to the left side. She was positioned perfect for that shot.”
Tonasket’s goalkeeper, Melanie Morales, finished with 16 saves.
“Liberty Bell is a tough team, so it was really exciting and especially for my seniors, who haven’t sealed a win against them in over four years,” said Norris. “It was a battle for sure. The harder the battle, the sweeter the victory.”
As far as The Chronicle can find, Tonasket has never finished league undefeated.
The Tigers have reached the state playoffs five times, falling each time in the first round - 2002 (lost 2-1 to Brewster), 2003 (lost 1-0 to Liberty Bell), 2004 (lost to La Salle, 6-1), 2014 (lost 1-0 to Adna) and 2016 (lost 2-1 to Liberty Bell).
Tonasket and Liberty Bell (9-2, 10-4-0) could meet up in the district finals.
The Mountain Lions have reached state 12 of the last 16 years, including the last five years. Their best finish was second in 2014. They have also finished fourth four times.
This year the District 6 champion receives a bye from crossover matches with District 7.
The District 6 No. 3 team plays at the District 7 No. 1 team in a loser-out, winner-to-state match Nov. 9.
Also Nov. 9, District 7 No. 2 is at District 6 No. 2 in a loser-out, winner to state match.
State 1B/2B opens with eight teams playing loser-out matches Nov. 14-16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.
Cascade 5, Okanogan 1
LEAVENWORTH – Cascade blew past Okanogan, 5-1, in a Caribou Trail League match Oct. 22.
Daniele Sparks scored in the 23rd minute on an assist by Afton Wood.
“Cascade came out strong the first 10 minutes and took a 2-0 lead,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “Then we settled in and started playing more aggressive and confident. “We came down and scored a goal and had a few other opportunities before half (2-1).
“In the second half, Cascade passed the ball very well and were able to get some good looks on goal and scored three more.”
The Bulldogs (3-4 league, 9-5-1 overall) finish the regular season with senior night against Chelan (1-6, 4-8-1) on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Chelan 1, Omak 0
CHELAN - Chelan edged Omak, 1-0, in a Caribou Trail League soccer match Oct. 22.
The Pioneers (1-7 league, 4-9-2 overall) wrap up the regular season in a non-league game at Brewster (8-4 league, 8-6-1 overall; Brewster 5, Manson 0 on Thursday) on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Brewster 5, Bridgeport 1
BREWSTER – Brewster appears to have finished third in the Central Washington B League after a 5-1 win over fourth-place Bridgeport on Oct. 22.
Online standings are incomplete for the Bears (two league matches have yet to be recorded).
The Bears (8-4 league, 8-6-1 overall; Brewster 5, Manson 0 on Thursday) are at Omak (4-9-2) for a non-league match Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Lake Roosevelt 7, Oroville 0
OROVILLE – Lake Roosevelt swamped Oroville, 7-0, in a league match Oct. 22.
The Raiders (4-6 league, 5-6-1) finish the regular season at second-place Liberty Bell (9-2, 10-4-0) on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Central Washington B League
Tonasket 11 0 11 2 1
Liberty Bell 9 2 10 4 0
Brewster 8 4 8 6 1
Bridgeport 5 6 7 8 0
Lake Roosevelt 4 7 5 7 1
Manson 1 9 2 11 0
Pateros 0 0 2 11 1
Oroville 0 10 0 11 0
VOLLEYBALL
Chelan 3, Omak 0
OMAK – League-leading Chelan stopped Omak 25-12, 25-6 and 26-24 on Oct. 22.
“Overall, with the exception of the second set, it was a good game,” said Omak coach Shannon O’Dell. “We almost had them in the third set. I was really happy with how Omak played. Especially that third set.
“We were being really competitive and scrappy which is always good to see.”
Omak stats (team served 94 percent, only missed two serves in the three sets): Emma Haeberle four digs, three kills, block; Hannah Schneider three blocks, kill; Sidney Nichols seven digs, two kills, two blocks; Trinity Fjellman nine digs, three kills; Mariah Campos nine digs; Faith Ross nine digs.
Tonasket 3, Bridgeport 0
BRIDGEPORT – Tonasket slipped past Bridgeport 25-17, 25-22 and 25-12 in a league match Oct. 22.
The Tigers served 87 percent inbounds with 20 aces plus 20 kills and 58 digs.
Tonasket stats: Sara Alexander six aces, 17/17 serving; Kaylee Clark seen kills; Vanessa Keller six kills; Maisie Ramon 17 assists; Stella Crutcher 27 digs.
Tonasket won the junior varsity/C-squad matches 25-21, 25-10, 25-18, 25-17 and 27-25.
Other Oct. 22 scores:
Okanogan 3, Cascade 0
Pateros 3, Entiat 1
Liberty Bell 3, Soap Lake 0
Brewster 3, Oroville 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.