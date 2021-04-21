TONASKET - Tonasket racked up seven wins over Oroville in high school tennis April 14 on the Tigers’ courts.
Tonasket 4, Oroville 1
Boys - Eli Holz, Tonasket, defeated Jasper Burnell, Oroville, 6-2, 6-0. Connor Hardesty, Tonasket, defeated Paul Fuchs, Oroville, 6-0, 6-0. Cesar Alatorre, Tonasket, defeated Michael Fulmen, Oroville, 6-1, 6-1. Josh Bello and Alex Owsley, Tonasket, defeated Paul Fuchs and Jasper Burnell, Oroville, 6-0, 6-3. Jasper Burnell, Oroville, defeated Owen Pershing, Tonasket, 5-7, 6-2, 10-7 (tie breaker).
Tonasket 3, Oroville 1
Girls - Skylar Hardesty, Tonasket, defeated Kayla Clark, Oroville, 6-2, 6-0. Jazmine Salazar, Tonasket, defeated Carmen Rhoton, Oroville, 6-4, second set forfeit by Oroville. Brianna Pio, Tonasket, defeated Michael Fulmen, Oroville, 6-3, 6-0.
The details of one of Tonasket’s losses did not get recorded.
Boys: Royal 3, Okanogan 2
Girls: Okanogan 4, Royal 0
Okanogan took on Royal on April 17 in tennis, with Royal winning three matches and Okanogan two in boys’ play.
In No. 2 singles, junior Daniel Garcia “had one of the best matches I have seen him play,” said Okanogan coach Jeff Cheeseman. “He was very controlled and consistent.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Tyler Marshall and Owen Painter, both sophomores, played their first match ever because spring sports were canceled last year because of COVID-19.
“They worked very well together,” said Cheeseman. “Tyler was very strong at the net and Owen had a great serving game.”
Boys
No. 1 singles – Dane Zigler, Royal, defeated Jesse Garsia, Okanogan, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 singles – Daniel Garcia, Okanogan, defeated Beto Valdez, Royal, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 singles – Noah Allen, Royal, defeated Dallin Evans, Okanogan, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles – Tyler Marshall and Owen Painter, Okanogan, defeated Josh Gonzalez and Bryan Hernandez, Royal, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 doubles – Noah Allen and Juan Sangerman, Royal, defeated Cael Gillespie and Richie Myers, 6-2, 6-3.
For the girls, No. 1 singles play Quinn Cantlon, a senior, and the No. 1 doubles team of seniors May Carson and Kharina Torres “are very strong players. They dominated their opponents,” Cheeseman said.
Liberty Linklater played her first match ever at No. 2 singles.
“She had a lot of long points that she stayed played tough,” said the coach. “She had a great introduction to tennis by splitting sets. She showed great mental toughness by taking control of the third set after losing the second.”
Girls
No. 1 singles – Quinn Cantlon, Okanogan, defeated Hailey Acencio, Royal, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles – Liberty Linklater, Okanogan, defeated Selena Valdez, Royal, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
No. 1 doubles – Elizabeth Mercado and Gloria Escalera, Okanogan, defeated Selena Valdez and Mariah Zapata, Royal, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles – May Carson and Kharina Torres, Okanogan, defeated Magy Montoya and Melany Ruiz, Royal, 6-1, 6-1.
Boys: Wahluke 3, Okanogan 1
Girls: 3, Wahluke 1
Okanogan’s Owen Painter, in his first-ever singles match, defeated Wahluke’s Max Urutia for the Bulldogs’ only victory on the boys’ side April 17 at home.
“He showed great control and constancy,” said Okanogan coach Jeff Cheeseman. “His serving was great and got even better as the match progressed.”
Boys
No. 1 singles – Owen Painter, Okanogan, defeated Max Urutia, Wahluke, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 1 singles – Andres Fierros, Wahluke, defeated Tyler Marshall, Okanogan, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 3 singles – Eric Rayel, Wahluke, defeated Cael Gillespie, Okanogan, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles – Max Urutia and Andres Fierros, Wahluke, defeated Jesse Garsia and Daniel Garcia, Okanogan, 8-2.
Girls
Okanogan’s Quinn Cantlon had “a very tough opponent” in Janet Nunez at No. 1 singles, said Cheeseman. “If we had a state tournament this year, Janet Nunez would probably make it. Quinn battled with her toe to toe, showing that Quinn has the stuff to rally with the best players out there.”
No. 2 singles player Elizabeth Mercado played a solid game, said Cheeseman.
“She is consistent and tenacious out on the court,” he said.
Liberty Linklater and Kharina Torres teamed up to play No. 2 doubles for the first time and “really well together and really improved their net game throughout the match,” said Cheeseman. “They had tough opponents and ending up splitting sets. They ended up playing a super-tiebreaker to 11 points, but you have to win by two and it went to 14-12” with the Okanogan duo coming out on top.
No. 1 singles – Janet Nunez, Wahluke, defeated Quinn Cantlon, Okanogan, 7-5, 6-4.
No. 2 singles – Elizabeth Mercado, Okanogan, defeated Jaquelene Barbisa, Wahluke, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles – Gloria Escalera and Maya Carson, Okanogan, defeated Gisselle Telles and Emma Johnson, Wahluke, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles – Liberty Linklater and Kharina Torres, Okanogan, defeated Patty Gumero and Nayeli Martinez, Wahluke, 2-6, 6-3, 14-12.
Boys: Omak 4, Wahluke 0
Girls: Wahluke 3, Omak 2
Omak High School’s tennis teams hosted Wahluke on April 17, with the boys winning 4-0. Wahluke won the girls’ side, 3-2.
Omak’s No. 1 singles player, Adam Hendrick, picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win over Max Urutia, said Omak coach Lance O’Dell. Omak’s Jonathan Kirk followed up with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Andres Fierros and then Omak’s John Bucsko finished the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Eric Rangel.
Pioneers Beau Sackman and Jonny Stenberg cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles, said O’Dell.
For the girls, Omak’s Marisa Grillo “started things out very well with a tough-fought victory (over) Wahluke’s Janet Nunez, 6-2, 6-2,” said O’Dell. “Nunez had a very powerful serve and forehand, but Grillo’s consistency and smart all-around play helped her gain control of the match early and she never let up.”
In No. 1 doubles, Wahluke prevailed in three sets.
“The two teams were evenly matched and Omak’s Olivia Little and Macy Routien dropped the first set 3-6, came out firing on all cylinders to take the second set 6-1 and then battled hard but came up a bit short in the third, 4-6,” said O’Dell. “I was very proud of the doubles team. We made a change in strategy that really took Wahluke by surprise that allowed us to force the third set. Wahluke came back strong in the third and did just enough in the third to get the match.”
Boys: Omak 3, Royal 1
Girls: Omak 5, Royal 0
In the afternoon match April 17, Omak shifted its lineup and that, “along with a very determined group of girls,” turned things around for Omak, which won all five girls’ matches, said coach Lance O’Dell.
Marisa Grillo led at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Selina Valdez. At No. 2 singles, Omak’s Macy Routien won 6-0, 6-1 and Olivia Little picked up the final singles match 6-0, 6-0.
In No. 1 doubles, Pioneers Grace Worden and Hailey Smith won, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 2 doubles Josie Fletcher and Esther Law defeated their Royal opponents, 6-0, 6-0.
For the boys, Adam Hendrick defeated a very tough No. 1 singles opponent in Dayne Ziegler, 6-1, 6-1, in a match that lasted more than two hours, said O’Dell.
The Omak boys picked up both doubles wins, with the No. 1 doubles team of Jonny Stenberg and Beau Sackman defeating Josh Gonzalez and Brian Hernadez, 6-0, 6-2, and Jonathan Kirk and John Bucsko getting a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles.
O’Dell said he appreciated all the parents and other spectators who stopped by to cheer the team.
“We had a very nice turnout and the team felt a huge amount of support from parents and fans of the Omak community,” he said.
Boys: Tonasket 5, Lake Roosevelt 0
Girls: Lake Roosevelt 3, Tonasket 1
Tonasket boys notched a clean sweep April 17 against Lake Roosevelt on the Raiders’ courts.
Boys
No. 1 singles - Connor Hardesty, Tonasket, defeated Isaiah Margoni, Lake Roosevelt, 6-0,6-0.
No. 2 singles - Owen Pershing, Tonasket, defeated Noah Hunt, Lake Roosevelt, 6-2,6-0.
No. 3 singles - Lukes Godwin, Tonasket, defeated Kavika Whalawitsa, Lake Roosevelt, 8-3 (pro set.
No. 1 doubles - Alex Owsley and Josh Bello, Tonasket, defeated Chase Marchand and Reese Hansen, Lake Roosevelt, 6-0,6-0.
No. 2 doubles - Waylon Thomas and Cesar Alatorre, Tonasket, defeated Colton Jackson and Teyton Flores, Lake Roosevelt, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Girls
No. 1 singles - Skylar Hardesty, Tonasket, defeated Ravin Clark, Lake Roosevelt, 6-0,6-1.
No. 2 singles – Amy Dorman, Lake Roosevelt, defeated Jazmine Salazar, Tonasket, 6-4, 3-6, 9-7.
No. 1 singles – Tarae Shaklin and Addison (complete name not available), Lake Roosevelt, defeated Maya Jones and Gracie McIsaac, Tonasket, 5-3, 7-5.
No. 2 singles – Rae Joe and Kaylee Irwin, Lake Roosevelt, defeated Yamilet Reyes and Esperanza Gonzales, Tonasket, 6-4, 6-4.
Coach Kate Forest noted that Brianna Pio jumped in and played doubles with Salazar and again with Reyes on some play back matches and she did very well.
