TONASKET – The Tonasket High School softball team has been awarded the Mariners Care equipment donation grant.
The program received $5,000, said coach Jordan Bradley.
It “has given us the ability to renovate the infield, including the playing surface, home plate and the pitching rubber,” he said. “It also gave us the ability to upgrade and/or repair equipment we use on a daily basis such as pitching screens, safety nets and pitching machine equipment.
“It will contribute to our ability to purchase a few team mitts, as well as socks for players, to try to alleviate at least a small portion of the cost to players and their families when playing a sport, once we are able to safely compete again, that is.”
He said the improvements have given the team something worth more than a dollar amount, and that is pride and confidence.
“These girls saw that the Mariners believed in them, and invested in them,” he said. “You could see that confidence boost in each player, in the way they practiced, the way they took care of their field, and the way they carried themselves on and off the field.
“They even braved a snow/rainstorm to work on field upgrades themselves this spring.”
The team’s season was canceled just as play began because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Another cool aspect of this grant is that the Seattle Mariners will also be providing the entire program with tickets to a game next spring, if they have games with fans,” he said. “While attending the game, they will bring a group of players onto the field to be honored as a grant recipients and take some pictures.”
Bradley expressed gratitude to the Seattle Mariners for the team’s investment in Tonasket softball and in youth baseball/softball in the community.
“This group of student-athletes they have invested in couldn’t be more deserving,” he said. “They’re overwhelmingly positive, willing to do whatever they can to make the team better, and I couldn’t be more proud of them. They deserve to have a home field they are truly proud to play on, and this grant has helped us to get to that point.”
School Principal Trisha Roach said 10 Mariners Cares grants were given, although more than 50 applications were made.
The team also emailed a personal, congratulatory message to Tonasket 2020 seniors.
“I hope you and your student athletes are staying safe and well during this unsettling time,” wrote McKenzie Mitchell, community relations and On BASE programs coordinator for the Mariners.
“I recognize that this was not the senior year or season that your athletes envisioned, and that they have endured a great deal of hardship over the course of the past few months,” Mitchell wrote. “My hope is that this adversity will turn into lasting resilience that they can carry with them in their next journey after high school.”
The Mariners made a video for the Tonasket team. It can be viewed at https://www.mlb.com/video/2020-grads-at-tonasket-hs?t=mlb-network
