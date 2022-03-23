TONASKET — The Tiger boys’ tennis team won in matches against Pateros and Liberty Bell, while the girls’ team lost and then tied.
Against Pateros, who had only one boy, Owen Pershing won 6-0, 6-0.
The Tigers’ Skylar Hardesty won over Caroline Zoretic, Pateros, 6-1, 6-2.
Against Liberty Bell, Connor Hardesty won over Ez Kirk, 6-1, 6-0, Alex Owsley beat Isaiah Stodooth 6-1, 6-0, and Owen Pershing won agains Nathan Buck, 6-3, 6-0.
Brothers Lukes and John Godwin beat Connor Gonzalez and Malcom Bosco in doubles, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Waylon Thomas and Cesar Alatorre lost to Connor Healthy and Gannet Fisher, 2-6, 2-6.
In the tie, Skylar Hardesty beat Haizea Murva 6-1, 6-4, while Ella Cordova lost to Amelia Evans 3-6, 1-6.
