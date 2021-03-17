TONASKET - Tonasket and Warden battled to five sets March 6 at Warden, with the Tigers coming out on top, 16-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-5 and 15-11.
Madison Prock led Tonasket with three aces, three kills, 16 assists and 11 digs.
Other Tonasket statistics included Aubrey Attwood, two aces, three kills, two assists, two blocks, 18 digs; Madison Wirth, four aces, 10 kills, one assist, nine digs; Sara Alexander, four kills, one block, four digs; Aava Gleason, two aces, 10 digs; Skylar Hardesty, four aces, one kill, 36 digs; Sage Fuhrman, eight kills, six digs; Alyssa Larson, six kills, six assists, one block, one dig, and Melanie Cordova, five kills, 12 assists, seven digs.
Manson 3, Tonasket 0
Manson prevailed over Tonasket in three volleyball sets, 25-7, 25-5 and 25-15, March 6 on Manson’s court.
For Tonasket, Madison Prock had four assists and five digs, while Aubrey Attwood recorded three blocks and four digs. Other Tiger stats included Madison Wirth, one ace, two kills, one dig; Sara Alexander, three blocks; Aava Gleason, four digs; Skylar Hardesty, two aces, four digs; Sage Fuhrman, two digs; Alyssa Larson, two kills, two blocks, and Melanie Cordova, one kill, one assist, two digs.
Wenatchee 3, Omak 0
Omak’s volleyball team made an early road trip March 13 to take on a strong Wenatchee team, which won 25-9, 25-11 and 25-7, said Omak coach Brenda Worden.
Pioneer leaders with 100 percent serving were Sedeaju’ Michel, 7-for-7; Cassidy Coffell, 5-for-5, and Faith Ross, 4-for-4.
Recording two kills each were Mariah Campos on 4-for-4 hitting and Trinity Fjellman on 9-for-11 hitting. Grace Worden added two blocks.
Omak 3, Quincy 2
Omak prevailed in a five-set match March 13 against Quincy, 18-25, 25-10, 23-25, 25-16 and 15-10.
“This was the best complete match we have put together this season,” said Pioneer coach Brenda Worden. “I was very proud of our players’ resilience and teamwork.”
Omak statistics – Maria Campos, 14-for-14 serving, three aces, seven kills; Hannah Schneider, 2-for-2 serving, one ace, seven kills; Sedeaju’ Michel, 24-for-25 serving, three aces, 11 assists, two blocks, six digs; Faith Ross, 11-for-13 serving, one ace, six digs; Cassidy Coffell, 13-for-15 serving, two aces, 22 digs; Trinity Fjellman, 21-for-24 serving, two aces, six kills, 17 digs; Grace Worden, five kills, four blocks; Rowan Haigh, 10 assists; Coley Christoph, three assists.
Republic 3, Columbia 0
REPUBLIC – The Tigers won in three straight varsity volleyball sets over Columbia on March 10 at home.
Scores were 25-13, 25-10 and 25-8.
Kaci Harman had 10 aces, Lindsey Short had 10 kills and three blocks and setter Reese Rickabaugh had 16 assists and eight digs.
For the junior varsity, Republic won, 25-20 and 15-4.
Setter Isabel Stinson had 12 aces and six assists, while Aleena Maycumber dropped five kills.
The varsity was 8-2 on the season as of March 10, said coach Carolyn Harman.
Okanogan 3, Wahluke 0
Okanogan traveled to Wahluke on March 6 and came out on top, 25-10, 25-14 and 25-13.
“The bulldogs came out on fire and never looked back,” said coach Ray Cross.
Okanogan 3, Royal 0
In the second match March 6 at Wahluke, Okanogan topped Royal 25-12, 25-14 and 25-6.
Katie Serles broke two longstanding Okanogan volleyball records – one-match assist totals with 28 against Royal and a two-match assists record with 42.
Jenna had 20 kills on the day – Wahluke and Royal matches - and Renea Taylor had 15. Abby Buchert had seven aces and a great day passing, said coach Ray Cross.
Oroville 4, Cascade Christian 0
Oroville beat Cascade Christian on March 11, 25-5, 25-7 and 25-15.
“We had a great night serving and did a good job setting up our offense,” said Oroville coach Nicole Hugus.
Oroville statistics – Skyler Noel, 17-for-17 serving, one ace; Victoria Castrejon, 18-for-18 serving, two aces; Savannah Berg, 11-for-11 serving, one ace, 5-for-5 passing; Mykensie Hugus, 13-for-14 passing; Amelia Moreau, 7-for-8 passing, 5-for-6 hitting, three kills; Darbey Carleton, 6-for-7 hitting, one kill; Kensie Hugus, 4-for-5 hitting, one block.
ACH 3, Oroville 0
Oroville struggled with too many errors March 13 during a road trip to Almira/Coulee-Hartline, with the Warriors winning 25-17, 25-12 and 25-16, said Oroville coach Nicole Hugus.
Oroville statistics – Mykensie Hugus, 14-for-15 serving, 36-for-40 passing, 8-for-10 hitting, one kill, four blocks; Skyler Noel, 7-for-9 serving, 3-for-3 hitting; Victoria Castrejon, 6-for-7 serving; Darbey Carleton, 6-for-6 serving, 8-for-10 passing, 3-for-3 hitting, one block; Savannah Berg, 22-for-27 passing, 3-for-4 hitting, eight blocks; Raegan Whiteaker, 4-for-5 hitting, two kills.
Oroville 3, Moses Lake Christian 2
Oroville and Moses Lake Christian Academy battled to five games March 13, with Oroville winning 19-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15 and 15-9.
“This was a game that definitely tested our endurance,” said Oroville coach Nicole Hugus. “A lot of up and down moments, but they really played hard and got the momentum going at the right time. I am very proud of them; they played back-to-back games and never gave up.”
Oroville statistics – Skyler Noel, 30-for 33 serving, one ace; Savannah Berg, 21-for-23 serving, 38-for-41 passing, 8-for-10 hitting, three kills, two blocks; Victoria Castrejon, 12-for-15 serving, one ace; Mykensie Hugus, 13-for-17 serving, 59-for-64 passing, 14-for-17 hitting, four kills, five blocks; Darbey Carleton, 28-for-31 passing, 10-for-14 hitting, two kills; Raegan Whiteaker, 14-for-17 hitting, three kills.
Republic 3, Selkirk 2
Republic hosted Selkirk and Cusick on March 13 to conclude the Tigers’ home volleyball season.
Republic broke the Selkirk Rangers’ unbeaten streak in a five-set match, 25-23, 22-25, 24-26, 25-17 and 15-4.
For the day, Republic had 65 kills, 43 aces, 60 digs and eight blocks.
Republic 3, Cusick 0
In the second match March 13, Republic topped the Cusick Panthers 25-7, 25-10 and 25-10.
The junior varsity rounded out the match, going 1-1 on scores of 25-20 and 10-15.
Republic finished the season 10-2, coming back to defeat both teams to which they lost earlier in the season, said coach Carolyn Harman.
“We’re a young team looking forward to returning five of our six varsity starters in the fall season,” she said.
Northport 3, Curlew 0
Abigail Beedle had 10 digs and one block in Curlew’s loss to Northport on March 9 on the Cougars’ home court.
Fellow Curlew players Emma Lena Baker had four kills and Taylor Ringstad four assists in the match. Northport won by scores of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-19.
For Northport, Brianna Young had 12 assists, Eliza Stark had nine kills and seven aces and Belle Stark put up five blocks.
Brewster 3, Liberty Bell 0
Brewster traveled to Liberty Bell to take on the Mountain Lions and Lake Roosevelt on March 6 and came away with a three-set victory, 25-19, 25-15 and 27-25, over the Raiders.
“Our tough serving and consistent energy sealed the game for us,” said coach Kari Hersman. “Tori Hull and Abi Boesel served well for us. They lead the team in serving percentage and aces.”
Boesel was 14-for-14 serving with three aces, three digs, 14 assists and seven kills. Hull went 13-for-16 serving, with five aces, one assist and two kills.
The third game went back and forth, with Anah Wulf getting the game-winning block. Wulf finished 10-of-12 serving with five aces, two digs, six assists, six kills and five blocks.
Other Brewster statistics included Emerson Webster, 3-for-4 serving, one kill; Kena Kelly, 10-for 11 serving, two aces, three digs, one assist, six kills; Vicky Sanchez, 6-for-8 serving, three aces, three digs, one kill; Perla Perez, two kills, two blocks; Maribel Perez, 2-for-2 serving.
Brewster 3, Liberty Bell 2
Serving played a key role in Brewster’s 3-2 win over Liberty Bell on March 6 on the Mountain Lions’ court by scores of 25-8, 19-25, 25-21, 21-25 and 15-11.
Tori Hull and Vicky Sanchez combined for 40-of-47 serving with a combined 16 aces, said coach Kari Hersman. Anah Wulf and Abi Boesel helped control the game with 14 assists each and contributed a combined 33 kills.
Kena Kelly was a solid hitter with a total of 10 kills, “all at times in the game when we needed a play,” said Hersman.
“I’m proud of the work the girls put into these games,” said Hersman. “They did the little things we’ve been working on well and resulted in two great wins” over Lake Roosevelt and Liberty Bell.
Brewster stats – Abi Boesel, 18-for-21 serving, five aces, eight digs, 14 assists, 19 kills; Emerson Webster, 9-for-11 serving, two aces, one assist, one kill; Kena Kelly, 13-for-13 serving, two aces, eight digs, three assists, three kills; Anah Wulf, 6-for-9 serving, one ace, six digs, 14 assists, 14 kills; Tori Hull, 21-for-26 serving; 11 aces, three digs, one assist, one kill, three blocks; Vicky Sanchez, 19-for-21 serving, five aces, seven digs, one kill; Perla Perez, one block; Maribel Perez, 0-for-2 serving.
Manson 3, Wahluke 0
Manson continued its winning ways March 13, beating Wahluke in straight sets, 25-9, 25-16 and 25-21.
The Trojans came out hard to start the match, but committed several unforced errors late into the match. They rallied and overcame the scrappy Wahluke team, said Mansfield athletic director Eric Sivertson.
Natalee Reyna went 26-for-27 serving with eight aces. She led the Trojans with 13 digs. Maycee Ward, Mackenzie Marble and Lauren Soliday each added another five.
Ward led the team in kills with eight, while Marble added seven. Barbie Espinoza and Reyna each had five. Setter Josephine Thompson had 24 assists and four kills.
Manson 3, Liberty Bell 0
Manson topped Liberty Bell on March 13 by scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-8.
The Trojans played consistent defense and cut down on unforced errors from earlier in the day against Wahluke, said Manson athletic director Eric Sivertson. Maycee Ward led the team with 12 kills and one block.
Kendall Petre had five kills. Mackenzie Marble and Barbie Espinoza each had four kills, while Espinoza added a solo block and two block assists.
“Setter Josephine Thompson had a stellar match, putting up 25 assists, four kills, 19 digs and a solo block along with a block assist,” said Sivertson.
Libero Lauren Soliday picked up 15 digs and Marble added six digs and saves.
Manson’s record was 6-0 as of March 13.
Wilson Creek 3, Bridgeport 0
Wilson Creek topped Bridgeport in three games, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-19, on March 13 on the Fillies’ court.
Pateros 3, Bridgeport 0
In a second game March 13 in Bridgeport, Pateros topped Bridgeport in three, 25-11, 25-9 and 25-15.
Cascade JV 1, Brewster JV 1
Cascade’s junior varsity took two of three sets from the Brewster JV, 25-16, 25-10 and 13-15 on March 10 in Leavenworth.
Brewster JV 3, Liberty Bell JV 0
Brewster junior varsity topped Liberty Bell’s JV in three sets, 25-19, 25-19 and 15-10, on March 6.
Brewster JV 2, Liberty Bell JV 1
In a second meeting, Brewster JV beat Liberty Bell JV, 22-23, 25-22 and 15-12.
