Brewster battles tough week to notch win
OROVILLE – Tonasket won the Battle of the Bell on March 20 with a 34-13 high school football victory over Oroville.
“We did a nice job maximizing our opportunities (and) forcing multiple turnovers,” said Tonasket coach Jay Hawkins. “The offensive line played great. They opened running lanes consistently.”
He said the Tigers are enthusiastic about their progress as a team.
“We lost a tough one to Tonasket,” said Oroville coach Rick Clark. “I thought our team played hard and never gave up.”
Oroville won the second half, 6-3.
“Even though he threw three interceptions, I thought our quarterback, Taylor McCoy, threw the ball as well as he had all season,” said Clark.
Selumiel Castrejon ran the ball hard, and Julian Lopez and Noah Hilderbrand came up big with great catches, he said.
Oroville’s offensive line protected “the best it had all year,” the coach said. “Noah and Kolo Mosher Jr. came up big on defense.”
The time for Tonasket’s March 26 football game has been changed to accommodate officials’ schedules.
Kickoff will be at 4 p.m. Halftime will be senior recognition for football, cross country and cheerleaders.
Brewster 38, Wahluke 6
Brewster worked through a tough week, marred by the death of one of its players, to top Wahluke, 38-6, in high school football March 19.
“I am so proud of our players and coaches who battled through a tough week in Brewster,” said coach Jake Johansen. “All credit goes to our players who put it all out there and played one of the best defensive games in recent memory.”
Quarterback Kelson Gebbers honored his late brother, Cade, by wearing jersey No. 4, which had been Cade’s. Kelson Gebbers went 15-for-25 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“This was a total team effort,” said Johansen. “Gio Nila, Arnie Arevalo and Clayton Isensee led the team with seven tackles apiece. Reese Vassar and Adaih Najera each had interceptions on defense.”
Vassar played his best game as a Bear on both sides of the ball and Logan McGuire “made a huge catch and played lights-out defense all night,” said the coach.
Warden’s only score was a pick-6 on a trick play.
Rushing – Najera, 8-for-83, one touchdown; Nila, 11-for-74, three touchdowns; Eric Ramirez, 5-for-26; Kelson Gebbers, 5-for-16; Isensee, 4-for-15; McGuire, 1-for-12.
Receiving – Najera, 5-for-82, one touchdown; Vassar, 3-for-50; McGuire, 2-for-48; Nila, 2-for-26; Eric Ramirez, 1-for-10; Nico Maldonado, 1-for-3; Isensee, 1-for-5, one touchdown.
Okanogan 40, Warden 6
Okanogan hosted Warden on March 19 and tallied a 40-6 football win.
The Bulldogs scored first on a Bo Silverthorn run for nine yards. Jamie Gonzalez’ extra point kick was blocked. Four minutes later, Kolbe Tverberg ran for 18 yards and a touchdown. Gonzalez’ kick was good.
Okanogan scored again in the first quarter on a Silverthorn pass to McKade Paterson for 21 yards. Gonzalez added the PAT.
In the second quarter, Tverberg ran for two yards and the touchdown, with Gonzalez adding the PAT. Okanogan struck again just before the half on a Brad Ingram pass to Parker Jones for 26 yards. The PAT was blocked, leaving the halftime score at 33-0.
Johnny Swartsel scored at the end of the third quarter on an eight-yard run. Gonzalez’ PAT was good.
Warden held Okanogan scoreless in the fourth and scored its only touchdown of the game on a 47-yard pass play. A two-point conversion attempt failed.
“I thought both teams played hard and with great sportsmanship,” said Okanogan coach Erick Judd. “I thought our line played well on both sides of the ball. The offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage and blocked well downfield. The defensive line was aggressive and put pressure on the quarterback.”
Okanogan had 313 yards of offense to Warden’s 87, with 250 yards coming on the ground.
Okanogan’s game against Lake Roosevelt has been changed from March 26 to March 27 because of a lack of officials on Friday.
Liberty Bell 84, Entiat 0
Liberty Bell traveled to Entiat on March 20 and scored 84 points before leaving town. Entiat wasn’t able to crack the Mountain Lions’ defense and remained scoreless.
“After a near-perfect first half, and 44 points later, I decided it was time to pull my starters on offense,” said Liberty Bell coach Jeffrey Lidey. “It’s the right thing to do. Our stingy defense held them to zero points all game.”
He said his players remembered the last time they traveled to Entiat.
“It wasn’t a pretty memory,” he said. “After killing us 72-20, we were left feeling just as beat up by the officials as the actual football team. It was just one of those games where nothing went right all night. To make matters worse, the Tigers trash-talked us the entire night. It was a memory those kids would not forget.”
As the Mountain Lions prepared for the March 20 game, the theme was “score 100 points, but with class,” Lidey said. “You see, the boys wanted to make Entiat feel what they felt, but teach a lesson while doing it. Well, they almost fulfilled that goal.”
Nothing went right for Entiat, but Lidey said his players helped them up every time after tackles.
“We even kicked onside kicks just to give them better field position so they might possibly score a single touchdown; tried to have some class,” he said. “After all these efforts, I was still shouted at by Entiat’s coach and fans that we had no class. Very frustrating.”
Lidey said senior Alex Tareski, in his last football game, led the defense with 13 tackles and three sacks.
“Did I mention he is our smallest player?” said the coach.
Sawyer Crandall had three interceptions and a touchdown, while Dusty Patterson had an interception.
Passing – Riley Lidey, 7-for-10, 187 yards, four touchdowns; Lucaas Gonzales, 1-for-4, 35 yards, one touchdown.
Rushing – Patterson, 2-for-165, two touchdowns; Bodie Paul, 10-for-111, one touchdown; Gonzales, 5-for-84, two touchdowns, two conversions; Lidey, 4-for-11, three conversions; Connor Arndt, 1-for-8, one touchdown.
Receiving – Quinn Wengerd, 2-for-87, two touchdowns; Patterson, 4-for-70, one touchdown, o ne conversion; Tyler Darwood, 1-for-30, one touchdown; Crandall, 1-for-35, one touchdown.
“The players were also playing and dedicating the game to Brewster’s Cade Gebbers, who sadly took his own life last week,” said Lidey. “The boys all sported his initials and numbers on their helmets. It was a very proud moment.”
Riley Lidey was named one of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s athletes of the week for March 9-15.
He threw a career-best 17-of-20 passes, with no interceptions, for 306 yards and six touchdowns against Soap Lake. He also rushed six times for 97 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Omak 53, Quincy 6
Omak traveled to Quincy on March 19 and picked up a 53-6 win.
“We were very balanced on offense with the run and the pass, while on defense we caused five turnovers and kept the Quincy offense on their heels most of the game,” said Omak coach Nick Sackman.
The Pioneers were led on offense by rushing leaders Trey Rose, 4-for-99, and Kessler Fjellman, 9-for-48 with three touchdowns. Through the air, Brayan Saustegui caught two passes, including a 49-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first half.
Freshman Beau Sackman had a good all-around game, rushing for 70 yards and passing for 128.
On defense, Omak was led by two senior inside linebackers, Joseph Bucsko and Adam Hendrick.
“Highlighting the defensive effort for the night was Kessler Fjellman’s 66-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter,” coach Sackman said.
Next up for Omak is a visit from Cashmere on March 26.
Rushing – Rose, 4-for-99, one touchdown; Fjellman, 9-for-48, three touchdowns; Beau Sackman, 6-for-70, two touchdowns; Bucsko, 3-for-25; Caden Johnson, 2-for-21; Jaden Anderson, 4-for-10.
Receiving – Saustegui, 2-for-75, one touchdown; Fjellman, 1-for-28; Rose, 1-for-11; Freddy Ortega, 1-for-7; Johnathan Stenberg, 1-for-9; Troy Oliver, 1-for-2; Beau Sackman, 1-for-(-4).
Passing- Beau Sackman, 8-for-17, 128 yards, one touchdown.
ACH 58, Bridgeport 8
Almira/Coulee-Hartline held Bridgeport scoreless until the end of the fourth quarter in a 58-8 win March 19 on the Warriors’ field.
ACH scored 16 seconds into the first quarter on a Dane Isaak keeper for 65 yards. The two-point conversion from Isaak to Parker Roberts failed. ACH immediately scored again on an Isaak pass to Grady Murry for 49 yards. The conversion pass from Isaak to Murray failed.
A couple minutes later, ACH scored on a Roberts run of 47 yards. Murray’s two-point run was good. The Warriors scored again in the first on a Camren Goetz run of nine yards for a touchdown. Isaak’s conversion run was good.
ACH scored twice in the second quarter on a 70-yard run by Jaxon Baergen and an interception by Cooper Correia. On the first, an Isaak-to-Jim Holcomb pass was no good, but Goetz scored two after the interception run for a 42-0 halftime score.
Cody Allsbrook ran for a yard in the third quarter and a touchdown. Goetz’ conversion run was good.
ACH rounded out its scoring in the fourth on a Baergen run of 47 yards and a two-point conversion by Allsbrook.
Bridgeport got on the board as time ran out with a one-yard run by Brandon Garcia. Sophomore quarterback Jose Pio’s two-point conversion run was good for the final 58-8 score.
“The Mustangs showed incredible toughness and heart as we had to finish the game with only seven healthy players,” said Bridgeport coach John McDougal of the eight-man matchup.
Mustang senior Jesus Torres ended the night with 104 yards rushing on 28 carries.
“We are working on getting healthy as we are traveling to Entiat this weekend,” said McDougal.
Curlew 36, Inchelium/Columbia 6
All of Curlew’s seniors scored in their last game during the Cougars’ 36-6 win over Inchelium/Columbia on March 13.
Brad Rooster Singer ran for 271 yards and scored three touchdowns as part of Curlew’s solid offensive line this season, said coach Noah Theckston. He also had a fumble recovery.
Josh Wright had 112 yards receiving and a touchdown thrown to him by Lane Olson, who had 65 yards rushing and a running touchdown plus two interceptions on defense. Michael Fiest had 67 yards receiving and Connor Pennington had 48 yards rushing, 17 yards receiving and a rushing touchdown.
Nolan Haddenham and JJ Walker each scored on extra point conversions, “which means that all four of our seniors were able to get in the end zone for points on the board in their last game,” said Theckston.
Curlew’s defense held Inchelium/Columbia scoreless until the final play of the game.
“The exciting thing for our guys is that, as I understand it, this marks the first winning season for Curlew since 2007, which was before some of our players were even born,” the coach said.
