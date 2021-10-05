Omak turns in perfect score on girls’ side
TONASKET – Host Tonasket won the boys’ title at the Sept. 30 Tonasket Invitational cross country meet on the school campus.
Omak had the only full girls’ team and took the team title with a perfect 15 points.
High school teams at the meet were Bridgeport, Entiat, Lake Roosevelt, Manson, Okanogan, Omak and Tonasket.
Varsity boys, team – 1, Tonasket, 28. 2, Omak, 57. 3, Manson, 58. 4, Okanogan, 67.
Varsity boys, 5K – 1, Carter Timm, Tonasket, 18:57.59. 2, Micaiah Schell, Tonasket, 20:18.27. 3, Colton Jackson, Lake Roosevelt, 20:22.17. 4, Mica Gleason, Tonasket, 20:24.77. 5, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 20:34.01.
Junior varsity boys, team – 1, Lake Roosevelt, 15.
Junior varsity boys, 5K – 1, Teyton Flores, Lake Roosevelt, 24:07.17. 2, Trevor Miller, Oroville, 24:30.74. 3, Kane Booker, Oroville, 27:15.17. 4, David Johnson, Oroville, 27:33.46. 5, Zane Chaffee, Lake Roosevelt, 33:19.08.
Middle school boys, team – 1, Okanogan, 21. 2, Bridgeport, 43. 3, Tonasket, 56.
Middle school boys, 2.5K – 1, Carlos Campos, Bridgeport, 9:31.28. 2, Hyrum Lyles, Okanogan, 9:34.21. 3, Finlay Weston, Okanogan, 10:15.49. 5, Landin Evans, Okanogan, 10:43.20. 6, Isaac Gillespie, Okanogan, 10:48.27.
Varsity girls, team – 1, Omak, 15.
Varsity girls, 5K – 1, Syreni Sandoval, Omak, 23:30.06. 2, Ava Freese, Omak, 25:22.65. 3, Christine Zandell, Omak, 27:00.23. 4, Megan Heinlen, Tonasket, 27:16.10. 5, Kylee Wyatt, Omak, 29:34.19.
Middle school girls, team – 1, Manson, 15.
Middle school girls, 2.5K – 1, Amber Eppel, Tonasket, 10:52.12. 2, Julissa Najera, Brewster, 12:02.47. 3, Bella Williams, Tonasket, 12:46.32. 5, Karsen Coe, Tonasket, 12:50.40. 8, Crystal Nemecio,Oroville, 13:46.58.
Windermere Central Basin Colockum Clash
Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, won the girls’ varsity/JV race at the Windermere Central Basin Colockum Clash on Sept. 30 at Colockum Ridge Golf Course, Quincy.
Quincy fielded the only complete girls’ team.
Competitors hailed from Brewster, Cascade Christian (Wenatchee), Cashmere, Goldendale and Quincy.
Varsity/JV girls, 5K – 1, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 21:30. 8, Kara Pulsifer, Brewster, 28:02.
Varsity/JV boys, team – 1, Cashmere, 26. 2, Brewster, 42. 3, Goldendale, 73. 4, Quincy, 86.
Varsity/JV boys, 5K – 2, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 18:18. 5, Osvaldo Calderon, Brewster, 18:59. 10, Caleb Infante, Brewster, 19:27.12, Cayden Milton-Behler, Brewster, 19:42. 13, Alexis Cortez, Brewster, 19:51.
District 7 League Meet
Teams and individual runners from eastern Washington schools gathered Sept. 28 for the District 7 League meet on Sept. 28 at Merritt Field, Republic.
The meet drew high school runners from Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame, Chewelah, Davenport, Inchelium, Kettle Falls, Mary Walker, Northwest Christian (Colbert), Republic, St. George’s, Valley Christian, Wellpinit and Wilbur-Creston.
Varsity boys, 5K – 5, Nicholas Baker, Republic, 18:17. 11, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, 19:04. 13, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 19:12. 16, Logan Thompson, Republic, 19:37. 67, Connor McElheran, Republic, 25:27.
Middle school boys, 2.5K – 40, Ashton Gliddon, Republic, 14:54.
Varsity girls, 5K – 5, Sarah McGaffey, Republic, 23:01. 7, Melanie Bineau, Republic, 23:19. 9, Courtney Starr, Republic, 24:45. 10, Melissa Bineau, Republic, 24:47. 15, Clarissa Stensgar, Inchelium, 27:52.
Middle school girls, 2.5K – 6, Annika Baker, Republic. 13, Piper Stotts, Republic, 14:22.
Twilight XC Invitational
The Liberty Bell boys and girls’ teams each placed fourth in the 1B/2B/1A/2A varsity races at the 14th annual Nike Twilight XC Invitational meet Oct. 2 at Cedarcrest Golf Course, Marysville.
Marysville Getchell High School hosted the 59-school meet that drew teams of all competition levels from all over the state.
Liberty Bell boys remain ranked No. 1 in week 4 of the boys’ 1B/2B coaches’ poll conducted by Phil English, Yakima. Brewster boys are No. 10.
The Liberty Bell girls are No. 4 and the Republic girls are No. 8, according to the poll.
Varsity 1B/2B/1A/2A girls, 5K team – 4, Liberty Bell, 168.
Varsity 1B/2B/1A/2A girls, 5K – 12, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 19:55.10. 15, Jori Grialou, Liberty Bell, 19:59.30. 21, Dashe McCabe, Liberty Bell, 20:24.70. 65, Payten Kaufman, Liberty Bell, 22:35.90. 77, Ayeanna Ruprecht, Liberty Bell, 23:05.40. 97, Sandra Hernandez, Liberty Bell, 23:45.10.
Girls’ JV freshman/sophomore, 5K - 153, Zoe Kaltenbach, Liberty Bell, 27:59.90.
Varsity 1B/2B/1A/2A boys, 5K team – 4, Liberty Bell, 150.
Varsity 1B/2B/1A/2A boys – 9, Will Halpin, Liberty Bell, 16:8.50. 23, Graham Sheley, Liberty Bell, 17:13.50. 32, Carter Sheley, Liberty Bell, 17:28.90. 38, Aksel Thomson, Liberty Bell, 17:36.70. 58, Isaiah Stoothoff, Liberty Bell, 18:05.70. 86, Jackson Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 18:42.10. 116, Tristan Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 19:20.10.
Boys’ JV freshman/sophomore, 5K – 316, Malloch DeSalvo, Liberty Bell, 23:41.40.
Leavenworth Invitational
The Leavenworth Invitational was Oct. 2 at the Leavenworth Ski Hill, with Liberty Bell seventh grade boys and sixth and seventh grade girls placing first as teams.
Seventh grade boys, team – 1, Liberty Bell, 15.
Oliver Peplow-Shaw was the highest-placing Liberty Bell runner in the 1.4-mile race.
Eighth grade boys, 1.4 miles – 2, Bodie Thomson, Liberty Bell, 7:18.6.
Sixth grade girls, team – 1, Liberty Bell, 21. 2, Icicle River, 40.
Sixth grade girls, 1 mile – 3, Anja Merkens, Liberty Bell, 8:44.5. 4, Wylie Smith, Liberty Bell, 8:44.8. 5, Posey Hannigan, Liberty Bell, 8:47.8.
Seventh grade girls, team – 1, Liberty Bell, 15.
Seventh grade girls, 1.4 miles – 2, Taylor Hover, Liberty Bell, 9:23.3. 4, Ingrid Venable, Liberty Bell, 9:28.7. 5, Josie Bolinger, Liberty Bell, 9:31.4.
Battle for the 509
Nicholas Baker, Republic, won the JV boys’ race at the fourth annual Battle for the 509 on Oct. 2 at Fairways Golf Course, Medical Lake.
JV boys, team – 15, Republic.
JV boys, 5K – 1, Nicholas Baker, Republic, 17:10.24.
Freshmen girls, 5K – 5, Melanie Bineau, Republic, 22:34.75. 6, Melissa Bineau, Republic, 23:22.26.
