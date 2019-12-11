OMAK - Tonasket took first in six of 14 weights to claim the team title easily at the nine-team Pioneer Invitational Tournament (PIT) on Dec. 7.
The Tigers took five straight championships - 120, Waylon Thomas; 126, Waylon Wilson; 132, Riley Vanatta; 138, Colin Silverthorn, and 145, Rielan Bretz.
Tonasket put a cherry on top of its day with Carson Sasse winning at 220 pounds.
“A great first outing for the boys this year,” said Tonasket coach Cole Denison.
The Tigers finished with 224 points, well ahead of second-place Warden at 160 and Cascade at 125.
Silverthorn was voted the outstanding wrestler of the tournament, said Denison.
The Tigers could have garnered even more points, but a second team member at a weight did not count toward the team score.
Second place went to Lazaro Soria, Lane Bolich, Kevin Sanabria, Jose Cortez and Austin Brock.
Thirds went to Evan Vanatta and Carsen Walton.
“Others competing for us were Daniel DePaz, Derrek Hollister, Miguel Alvarez, Scott Kuntz, Blaize Wallis, Anthony Salazar, Chris Rodriguez, Ryden Zabreznik, Granger Sutton, Jesus Najara, Angel DePaz, Ameron Bretz, Curtis Willson, Logan Brock, and Reinoldo Zarazua,” said Denison.
“We’re very proud of everyone’s effort today. An experience like this definitely brings us closer as a team,” he said.
Omak competed shorthanded as some wrestlers were taking the SAT and others were not yet eligible. Every Pioneer who competed reached a medal round.
“It did run quickly,” Omak coach Dean Agee said of the tournament. “David Kirk does a great job of keeping things moving. I would like to thank all the teams who came and all the people who helped.
“It was a good first high school tournament for everyone. The team is young, but they looked like they should be able to compete well this season.”
Omak is at Cashmere on Saturday.
Okanogan finished fourth with 101 points.
“We have a pretty young team collectively,” said Lee Morrison of the Bulldogs. “Placing fourth in Omak shows we have potential. As long as these boys embrace the grind moving forward, I believe they will be a force to be reckoned with.”
The Bulldogs were led by champions Johnny Swartsel at 152 and Sterling Ritch at 182.
“These athletes work hard in the wrestling room day in and day at and it became evident in the finals,” said Morrison. “I’m proud of the boys’ team. Can’t wait to see what they can do throughout the remainder of the season.”
Team scores: 1, Tonasket, 224. 2, Warden, 160. 3, Cascade, 125. , Okanogan, 101. 5, Omak, 8. 56, Cle Elum, 53. 7, Liberty Bell, 23. 8, Brewster, 21. 9, Pateros, 14.
106 - 1-2: Tameron Hall, Omak, p. Kayden Wilder, Cle Elum, fall. 3-4: Townsdin, Casc., p. DePaz, Tonasket.
113 - 1-2: Juan Martinez, Casc., d. Lazaro Soria, Tonasket, 5-2. 3-4: Angel Cruz, Warden, d. Serrano, Brew, 14-13.
120 - 1-2: Thomas, Tonasket, d. Cox, Warden, 4-0. 3-4, Cox, Warden, p. Ambriz, Pateros.
126 - 1-2: Wilson, Tonasket, p. Buenaventura, Omak. 3-4: Chamberlain, Warden, p. Cate, Omak.
132 - 1-2: Vanatta, Tonasket, m.d. Bolich, Tonasket, 11-0. 3-4: Hernandez, Warden, d. Fjellman, Omak, 3-2.
138 - 1-2: Silverthorn, Tonasket, p. Sanabria, Tonasket. 3-4: Cole, Warden, d. Johnson, Omak, 5-2.
145 - 1-2: Bretz, Tonasket, d. Arceo, Cascade, 6-4. 3-4: Trupp, Warden, m.d. Wallis, Tonasket.
152 - 1-2: Swartsel, Okanogan, d. Cortez, Tonasket 8-5. 3-4, Walton, Tonasket, tf Curry, Cascade, 18-2.
160 - 1-2: Haworth, Warden, p. Marchand, Omak. 3-4: Vanatta, Tonasket, p. Olson, Okanogan.
170 - 1-2: Paul, L.B., d. Brock, Tonasket, 6-4. 3-4, Christoffersen, Cascade, d. Mendez, Warden, 12-6.
182 - 1-2: Ritch, Okanogan, . Warman, Cascade. 3-4: Garcia, Brewster, d. Egla, Warden, 3-2.
195 - 1-2: Fordham, Cle Elum, p. Droic, Cascade.
220 - 1-2: Sasse, Tonasket, p. Suarrez, Warden. 3-4: Payne, Okanogan, d. Zesiger, Okanogan.
285 - 1-2: Reinhart, Cascade, p. Smith, Okanogan. 3, Thornton, Cle Elum.
Fox takes first
EAST WENATCHEE – Oroville’s Taralynn Fox took first place at 130 pounds the Lady Cat tournament Dec. 7 at Eastmont High School.
“Taralynn had little trouble disposing of all of her opponents on the way to a gold medal championship performance,” Oroville coach Chuck Ricevuto said. “Taralynn is currently ranked third in state (among girls in all classifications) and definitely defended that position.”
Melinda Clark reached the championship semifinals before finishing fourth.
Also competing was first-year wrestler Lexi Hamilton at 155 in her first competition.
Tonasket’s Cailee Denison finished third while taking fifth for the Tigers were Savannah Bones, Grace Stiles and Jamie Wilson.
Others competing included Zelene Ruiz, Gabriela Tellez, Yesica Soriano and Athena Rietveld.
“We are very excited to have some strong returners and some newcomers who are working hard to figure out this wrestling stuff,” Tonasket girls’ coach Derek Williams said. “Great job in the first competition. Can’t wait to see the improvements throughout the season.”
Raiders win at Davenport
DAVENPORT - Lake Roosevelt edged Liberty of Spangle, 165 to 158.5, to win the 14-team Davenport Invitational on Dec. 7.
Oroville tied for sixth, ACH was eighth, Republic/Curlew was ninth and Inchelium was 14th.
Raider champions included Colton Jackson at 113, Landon Krohn at 145 and Myka Boyd at 220.
Oroville was led by finalists Wyatt Sherrer at 106, Darian Range at 152 and Colby Guzman at 170.
Of note, Range opened with a 4-0 decision over Alex Plasencia, who was ranked No. 2 in state at 152.
Oroville coach said Range produced “one of the best bouts of his career” in topping Plasencia for the first time.
Range fell in the finals to No. 1-ranked Rylan Anderson of Reardan.
Guzman fell in the finals to 1A state champion Ethan Davis of Medical Lake.
Team scores: 1, Lake Roosevelt, 165. 2, Liberty, 158.5. 3, Medical Lake, 107.5. 4, Reardan, 101. 5, Kittitas, 94.5. 6-tie, Davenport and Oroville, 60. 8, ACH, 53. 9, Republic/Curlew, 35. 10, Northwest Christian-Colbert, 33. 11, Mabton, 29. 12, Kettle Falls, 23. 13, Selkirk, 20. 14, Inchelium, 4.
106 - 1, Isaac Rodriguez, Mabton, 2-0. 2, Wyatt Sherrer, Oroville, 1-1. 3, Tristan Hall, Republic/Curlew, 0-2.
113 - 1-2, Colton Jackson, LR, p. David Phillips, R/C, 0:55. 4, Matt Donaglia, Oroville.
120 - 1-2, Tony Rios, Kittitas, md Robert Thomas, LR, 13-2.
138 - 1-2, Tristen Wood, ACH, inj. def. Alex Gonzalez, ML.
145 - 1-2, Landon Krohn, LR, p. Caleb Sievers, Liberty.
152 - 1-2, Rylan Anderson, Reardan, p. Darian Range, Oroville.
160 - 1-2, Prince, Liberty, p. Dylan Wiles, LR.
170 - 1-2, Ethan Davis, ML, p. Colby Guzman, Oroville.
182 - 3-4, Sam Nelson, Liberty, p. Sergio Galacia, LR.
195 - 1-2, Ben Pritchett, Liberty, p. Moses Luevano, LR. 3-4, Sam Schneider, Davenport, p. Oscar Cervantes, Oroville.
220 - 3-4, Myka Boyd, LR, p. Kobe Martinez, Reardan.
285 - 1-2, Jesus Mata, Mabton, d. Will Hahn, ACH, 5-1. 3-4, Sherwin Vargas, LR, p. Joseph Tynan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.