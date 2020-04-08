Brewster’s Smith holds boys’ record the longest
ROSALIA - Listings of Washington’s top-scoring high school basketball players have been updated by David Maley of Rosalia, with several Okanogan and Ferry county players on the rosters.
“I am perpetually working on a 1,500-plus points career list” for all classifications, said Maley. “There are many players throughout the state (for) which I have no idea that they scored at least 1,500.”
Maley’s last full compilation was more than 15 years ago. He said he’s also trying to compile season-by-season lists for each player.
The career scoring record holders list starts with Gail Thulen of La Conner, who was the first-known Washington boys’ basketball player to score at least 1,500 points, according to Maley. Thulen, who played in 1952-56, scored 1,721 points.
His record stood until February 1963, when Byron Beck of Kittitas scored 29 points against Glenwood. He finished his career with 1,821 points.
Tom (Myers) Pardun, Washtucna and Othello; Kevin Graffis, Oakesdale, and Clint Richardson, O’Dea, broke the record during the following years.
Dale Smith, Brewster, became the record holder in 1977 when he scored 30 points against Liberty Bell. He finished his career with 2,302 points for a record that stood from February 1977 to February 1996.
His 19 years at the top was the longest stretch among boys’ basketball record holders, according to Maley’s statistics.
Ryan Hansen, Cascade, broke Smith’s record in February 1996 against Omak and finished his career with 2,382 points. Four years later, in March 2000, Jeremy Groth of Curlew finished with 2,447 points. He broke the record with 25 points against Bush in the state 2B quarterfinal game in Spokane.
Three more players have since broken the record.
Ryan Moffet, Odessa-Harrington, is the current record holder. He scored 22 points against Cusick this February in the District 7 1B semifinal against Cusick, and finished his career with 3,216 points.
On the girls’ side, Jeanne Eggart of Walla Walla was the first known Washington girls’ basketball player to score at least 1,500 points. She scored 1,530 points for her high school career, a record that stood until January 1981.
Eggart went on to play for Washington State University, scoring 1967 points during her four-year career and setting the school javelin record as a sophomore. She was the first woman to receive an athletics scholarship at WSU.
She has been named to several halls of fame, including the Washington State Athletic Hall of Fame and, in March 2020, the Pac-12 Conference Hall of Honor. She also coached for many years.
Eggart’s state high school record was broken in January 1981 by Nancy Tate of Almira, who had a career total of 2,489 points. Bonnie Mettler of Republic briefly held the record on Feb. 12, 1981, with 1,810 points, but Tate surpassed her the next day and kept on scoring to retain the record, according to Maley.
Lynn Nicholas, Selkirk; Tammy Tibbles, Creston; Kate Starbird, Lakes, and Jennifer Stinson, Davenport, were subsequent record holders. Stinson had the record at 2,882 points for 15 years, until Hailey Van Lith of Cashmere set a new mark on Feb. 15, 2020, scoring 46 points against Omak in the District 6 1A championship.
Van Lith ended her high school career at the Hardwood Classic, where her team finished second, with a record 2,992 points.
On the lists of all-time scoring leaders, Ryan Moffet, Odessa-Harrington, holds the record with 3,216 points.
Local players on the list are Jeremy Groth, Curlew, 2,447 points, No. 4; Joe Harris, Chelan, 2,399, No. 6; David Pendergraft, Brewster, 2,311, No. 11; Dale Smith, Brewster, 2,302, No. 12; Zach Gianukakis, Republic, 2,210, No. 17; Clint Hull, Pateros, 2,200, No. 18; Rob Rice, Almira, 2,026, No. 26; Mike Boesel, Brewster, 2,021, No. 29, and Bryan Boesel, Brewster, 1,863, No. 46.
Harris now plays for the NBA Brooklyn Nets.
Pendergraft went on to play for Gonzaga University and Bryan Boesel now coaches the Okanogan girls’ team.
Hailey Van Lith, Cashmere, is the girls’ all-time scoring leader.
Local players on the list are Jeni Boesel, Brewster, 2,727, No. 5; Hanna Hull, Pateros, 2,601, No. 6; Nancy Tate, Almira, 2,489, No. 11; Jill Townsend, Okanogan, 2,267, No. 24; Chandler Smith, Brewster, 2,149, No. 27; Nichole Miller, Curlew, 2,098, No. 34; Jennifer Paluck, Liberty Bell, 1,947, No. 44, and Brittany Lindhe, Tonasket and Goldendale, 1,910, No. 49.
Tate and Miller’s totals include eighth grade years.
Several of those players went on to play in college, including Jeni Boesel, University of Portland, North Idaho College and Idaho State University; Hanna Hull, Central Washington University; Townsend and Smith, Gonzaga, and Lindhe, University of San Francisco.
Lindhe now is an assistant coach at Concordia University. Smith is the daughter of longtime boys’ record holder Dale Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.