OMAK – A benefit golf scramble tournament is planned Sept. 7 at the Okanogan Valley Golf Club, 105 Danker Cutoff Road.
Four-person teams are planned. Entry fees will be charged.
“We are conducting this event in conjunction with PGA Hope and Folds of Honor,” said club pro Dean Dorland. “Folds of Honor is a program spearheaded by the PGA to raise money for scholarships for children of injured or killed military personnel.”
A quarter of the tournament’s entry fees will go to the Folds of Honor program.
“We will accept at-large donations also, to be forwarded to the Folds of Honor cause,” said Dorland.
More information is available from the club, 509-826-6937.
