OROVILLE – A golf tournament to benefit the Oroville High School football team is planned July 10 at the Oroville Golf Club.
A few spots remain for foursomes and hole sponsors, said football coach Rick Clark, the tournament’s organizer. More information is available from Clark at clarkri44@gmail.com.
Tee time is 1 p.m. There is a fee to play.
Summer practice started June 21 and will continue through the summer. Activities include seven-on-seven play, quarterback and wide receiver camp, strength training, organized conditioning and camps for junior high and youth players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.