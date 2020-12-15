SPOKANE – Okanogan graduate Jill Townsend continues to be a leader on the Gonzaga University women’s basketball team.
She scored nine points Dec. 13 in the Zags’ 58-51 victory over Montana.
Townsend had four in the team’s 89-50 win over Wyoming on Dec. 8 and a blistering 29 points, a career high, in the team’s 75-72 loss to South Dakota State two nights earlier.
Gonzaga is scheduled to play Dec. 20 against Eastern Michigan in the first game of the Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas, Nev.
