SAN ANTONIO, Texas – For the first time in history, two Gonzaga women’s basketball players have been named honorable mention Associated Press All-Americans in the same season.
Jill Townsend, an Okanogan graduate, and teammate Jenn Wirth were selected. The announcement came March 16.
Wirth and Townsend are the fifth and sixth Zags to earn Associated Press All-America accolades, joining Shannon Mathews (2005), Stephanie Hawk (2007), Courtney Vandersloot (2009, 2010, 2011) and Haiden Palmer (2014), all of whom were all selected honorable mention during their respective seasons.
Townsend, the 2020 West Coast Conference player of the year, was selected first team all-WCC for the second straight season after leading the Zags in scoring at 13.4 points per game (ranking eighth in the WCC), shooting 49.1 percent from the floor (also eighth in the WCC) and 40.3 percent from the three-point line.
Most recently, she took home the WCC Tournament most outstanding player honors after hitting a buzzer-beating jumper to lift Gonzaga over BYU 43-42 in the tournament finals.
She also has 5.0 rebounds per game and 2.5 assists per game, both of which rank inside the top 16 in the conference. She’s reached double figures 18 times on the season with five 20-plus point scoring efforts, including a career-high 29 points at South Dakota State on Dec. 6.
The Zags lost to Belmont 64-59 on March 22 in their opening game of the NCAA tournament.
