SPOKANE – Jill Townsend, Okanogan, went on a tear in the second quarter in Gonzaga’s 79-52 women’s basketball win over St. Mary’s on Jan. 30, scoring 13 of Gonzaga’s 24 points for the quarter.
She finished with 18 points in the first half toward her game-high 20 points.
During the game, she was one of three players in double figures.
Townsend, an Okanogan High School graduate, shot 5-of-5 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the three-point line. She played for 24 minutes of the game.
On Jan. 24, the Zags topped Portland, 79-61, with Townsend scoring 11. Against Pacific on Jan. 28, she scored 9. At the 5:44 mark in the third period, she gave Gonzaga its largest lead of the night at 31, 56-25.
