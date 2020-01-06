SPOKANE — Okanogan graduate Jill Townsend led the No. 17 Gonzaga women’s basketball team in scoring as the Bulldogs topped Portland 62-57 Dec. 29 at home.
Gonzaga overcame a 20-point first half deficit for the win. As of late last week, the team was 12-1 overall and 1-o in the West Coast Conference.
Townsend scored 18, including four of four three-pointers. She had five steals, one block and eight rebounds.
Gonzaga was behind, 37-24, at halftime, then began chipping away at the deficit. With 3:57 to go, Townsend sank her fourth trey to cut Portland’s lead to one.
On Jan. 2, Gonzaga took a 55-43 victory from Brigham Young in Provo, Utah. The Bulldogs started the second half poorly, but went on a 10-0 run to finish the third quarter. Townsend had a layup to bring the score to 44-33, with Gonzaga ahead.
She scored again to open the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.