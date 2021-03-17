LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Okanogan graduate had only one basket in the March 9 West Coast Conference women’s basketball championship game, but the bucket gave Gonzaga the win.
With 0.6 second left in the game, sophomore Kayleigh Truong tossed the inbounds pass to Townsend, who lobbed the game winner.
Next up for the Zags is a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Six Gonzaga players, including Townsend, suffered from a stomach bug last Tuesday, putting the team off its usual game, according to the Spokane university. But the No. 16/14-ranked team (depending on the poll) overcame a tough shooting performance and an array of obstacles to upend No. 2-seeded BYU at the buzzer, 43-42.
“When the chips were down and we needed a rally, our team just showed incredible grit and toughness and resilience, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Townsend said after the game. “It wasn't just the shot I hit, it was everything that happened before to get us in that position.”
That included a pivotal offensive rebound from freshman Yvonne Ejim that forced a jump ball, giving the possession back to Gonzaga with less than a second remaining. Ejim's rebound gave GU one final attempt at a game-winning bucket.
“I’m not speechless that often, but I definitely was after that,” said Townsend, who ran the length of the court before being tackled by her teammates.
The Zags shot 17.2 percent from the floor during the first half while committing 12 turnovers. BYU scored six points off those turnovers.
The Cougars were limited to 22 first-half points off 32.1 percent shooting while forcing seven turnovers.
As a team, Gonzaga shot 42.9 percent from the floor in the third period and limited its turnovers, helping to keep BYU within reach. The Cougars held a double-figure lead until a jumper from Melody Kempton with 58 seconds to go cut the lead to nine, 36-27.
Gonzaga continued to chip away at the deficit, forcing five turnovers on the Cougars in the final period with four coming in the first 2:20 of the period. During that span, GU held BYU scoreless while Ejim scored four answered points to cut the lead to five with 7:40 to go. Another bucket from Ejim 30 seconds later made it a one-possession game, 36-33.
The Cougars responded with two unanswered buckets to extend their lead to seven, 40-33, but back-to-back buckets brought Gonzaga within two points with 2:35 to go. A minute later, Ejim converted one-of-two at the line to bring the deficit to one, but BYU answered with two more for a three-point lead with 44 seconds to go.
Jenn Wirth drew a foul and hit both free throws to cut the deficit to one with 32 seconds remaining. Each team missed layups, but Ejim got the offensive rebound and forced the jump ball to give Gonzaga another shot – the one Townsend made.
Townsend was named the tournament’s most outstanding player and was named to the all-tournament team.
Townsend was 1-for-6 shooting against BYU for two points, and had three steals for the game while playing for 18 minutes. She averaged 13.4 points per game for the season through the tournament.
