SPOKANE – Jill Townsend, a senior guard for the Gonzaga University women’s basketball team, has been named one of 10 finalists nationwide for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award.
To be eligible, student athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: Community, classroom, character and competition, according to Gonzaga.
Townsend, from Okanogan, is the reigning West Coast Conference player of the year and has scored in double figures multiple times this season.
According to Gonzaga, Townsend has excelled in the classroom, working toward her bachelor of arts degree in biology, and has spent nearly 60 hours assisting the Spokane community.
For the award, CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.
Nationwide fan voting is underway at the award’s website through March 22. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winners.
Award recipients will be announced during the 2021 NCAA Women’s Final Four.
In recent play, the Zags prevailed against Loyola Marymount, 77-39, at home on Feb. 27. Townsend, who had 18 points, was one of five seniors honored on Senior Day.
Against Pepperdine on Feb. 25, Townsend led all scorers with 23 points. She also had a game-high eight rebounds and six assists. The Zags won, 95-49.
For the season, through the Loyola Marymount game, Townsend has 332 points. For her college career, she has 1,143 points. On Jan. 24 she became the 24th player in program history to score more than 1,000 points.
Next up for Gonzaga is the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev. As regular season champion, Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed with a bye into the semifinals.
Gonzaga is ranked No. 21/19 nationally, depending on the poll.
