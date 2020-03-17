SPOKANE - Okanogan High School graduate Jill Townsend has been named player of the year in the West Coast Conference for women’s basketball.
Townsend, the Gonzaga Bulldogs’ leading scorer, also was named to the WCC first team.
Gonzaga went 17-1 for the season and was ranked No. 3 in the nation before the NCAA decided to scrap its March Madness tournament because of coronavirus concerns.
Upon learning of the tournament cancellation, Townsend tweeted, “This sucks.”
Townsend, a junior, also earned WCC first team honors alongside junior forward Jenn Wirth.
She is a 2017 graduate of Okanogan High School and the daughter of Nathan and Janell Townsend, Okanogan. She is a biology major, according to Gonzaga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.