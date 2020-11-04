SAN BRUNO, Calif. – Okanogan High School graduate Jill Townsend has been named to the West Coast Conference’s all-WCC preseason women’s basketball team for the second straight year.
Townsend, a senior at Gonzaga University in Spokane, was one of two Zags named. Jenn Wirth also made the list.
The Gonzaga women’s team was voted to win the conference championship for the eighth-straight season. The poll and preseason all-conference team were announced Tuesday morning by the conference.
The Zags, which have won 15 of the last 16 regular-season WCC titles, received seven of 10 first-place votes for 79 points. The poll is voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own team.
Brigham Young University received two first-place votes and was selected to finish second with 73 points, while Portland earned one first-place vote for 64 points was predicted to finish third.
Gonzaga has been selected to win the conference 13 of the last 17 seasons.
Townsend, who is the reigning WCC player of the year, started all 31 games for the Zags and led the Bulldogs in scoring at 12.2 points per game last season. She ranked second on the squad and fifth in the WCC in field goal percentage, hitting 49.1 percent of her shots.
She ranked second in rebounding for the Zags, grabbing 5.6 per game, and recorded seven games with at least eight rebounds last season. She added 19 double-figure scoring outings, and finished the year with three double-doubles (points, rebounds).
Townsend was selected WCC player of the week twice in 2019-20, and she was also selected All-WCC All-Academic honorable mention.
Head Coach Lisa Fortier led Gonzaga to its highest regular-season ranking during 2019-20, earning a No. 10 USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll ranking and No. 11 Associated Press ranking. Last season, the Bulldogs recorded their best season win percentage (90.3) and regular-season record (28-2), marking their fourth-straight 25-win season and 12th in the last 13 seasons.
Before cancellation of the NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19, Gonzaga was projected as high as a No. 3 seed — its highest seed ever — and was poised to host the first and second rounds for the first time since the NCAA announced in 2014-15 that only the top 16 seeds are eligible to host.
Gonzaga has amassed a conference record of 226-30 (0.883) during the last 16 seasons, which includes 15 West Coast Conference regular-season titles and seven WCC Tournament championships.
Fans will have an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the 2020-21 squad on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with the virtual Numerica Fan Fest at 6 p.m. on SWX TV, Spokane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.