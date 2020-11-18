SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Okanogan graduate Jill Townsend, who plays basketball for Gonzaga University, has been named to the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list Tuesday.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association made the announcement last week.
The award is named after the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons. The annual award, in its fourth year, recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.
A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
Townsend is the first Gonzaga player to be named to the pre-season watch list.
She was the West Coast Conference player of the year in 2020 and an honorable mention on the conference’s all-academic team. She was an all-WCC honorable mention in 2019.
Her parents are Nathan and Janell Townsend, Okanogan. She is a biology major.
Other candidates are Aari McDonald, Arizona; Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas; DiJonai Carrington, Baylor; Christyn Williams, Connecticut; Sonya Morris, DePaul; Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Indiana; Dana Evans, Louisville; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Jakia Brown-Turner, North Carolina State; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma; Taylor Mikesell, Oregon; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Zia Cooke, South Carolina; Kiana Williams, Stanford; Kiara Lewis, Syracuse; Destiny Pitts, Texas A&M; Charisma Osborne, UCLA, and Brynna Maxwell, Utah.
Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2020-21 season, said officials.
College basketball fans can to participate in fan voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three award rounds. In early February, the watch list of 20 players for the award will be narrowed to 10. In early March, five finalists will be presented to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.
The winner will be named April 9, 2021. Several other awards will be presented at the same time.
More information on the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is at www.hoophallawards.com, @hoophall and #MeyersAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting five fan voting went live Nov. 13.
