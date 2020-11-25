ATLANTA – Gonzaga University women’s basketball senior guard Jill Townsend, Okanogan, was named to the 2021 Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy watch list last week, as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Townsend is one of 50 players nationwide, representing 11 conferences, named to the preseason list. She is the first Gonzaga Bulldog to be named to the preseason watch list for the national women’s player of the year award.
The midseason 30 team will be announced in early February; players who do not make the watch list remain eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team, said Gonzaga.
After that, the competition will be narrowed to 10 national semifinalists on March 2, 2021, and four finalists will be named March 19, 2021. The winner will be announced on April 3, 2021.
Townsend, reigning West Coast Conference player of the year, recently was recently to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list and the preseason All-West Coast Conference list. She earned All-WCC Academic honorable mention for the second-straight year a season ago.
The university said Townsend has been a key piece to the Zags’ last three WCC regular-season titles, and Gonzaga’s consistent spot in both The Associated Press and USA Today/WBCA Coaches polls. Last season, she led the Bulldogs and ranked 14th in the WCC in scoring at 12.3 points per game and shooting 49.7 percent from the floor, which ranked fifth in the conference.
Gonzaga debuted at No. 20 in the first USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll of the 2020-21 season. The list was released Nov. 19.
Last season, the Bulldogs ranked as high as No. 10.
Gonzaga’s first game of the season is Nov. 28 against Oklahoma at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.
